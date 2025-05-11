LD 1149 — the proposed “Voter ID for Maine” bill — pretends to be an innocent measure “protecting us from voter fraud.” In reality, it’s a Trojan horse. There is no voter fraud to speak of. Repeated studies have shown this. The bill’s real intention is clear, namely to make voting harder.
Consider these facts:
• The bill bans the use of student IDs, tribal IDs and several other currently accepted forms of ID.
• It bans ongoing absentee voting (in which voters can sign up to receive an absentee ballot automatically each election cycle).
• It limits the use and number of absentee ballot drop-boxes to one per town.
• It bans requesting an absentee ballot over the phone.
• It bans third parties from delivering absentee ballots.
All of these are services that young people, Indigenous people, women, elderly people, disabled people, veterans, newly naturalized citizens and rural Mainers often rely on to vote. I rely on absentee voting myself, when I travel.
It’s no wonder LD 1149 is opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, the League of Women Voters of Maine — which calls the bill “pure voter suppression” (saying it would be one of the most restrictive voter ID laws in America) — AARP of Maine, the Maine Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of State.
That is why I urge the Legislature to vote this bill down and the readers of this newspaper to vote it down if it’s on the November ballot.
George Simonson
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.