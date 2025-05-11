To confront rising costs and Portland’s growing affordability crisis, the city must begin planning now — both to deliver targeted property tax relief and to establish a revolving loan fund that helps move housing projects from planning board approval to completion.

With budget season underway in the city of Portland, the council and its finance committee are kicking off formal reviews of the city manager’s proposed municipal operating budget. As proposed, the budget would increase property taxes by just over 6%.

Separately, the School Department has proposed a $171.1 million budget, with a 5.3% increase to the school portion of property taxes.

While these figures are shaped by many factors, one major driver is clear: a steep drop in state and federal funding, particularly for General Assistance and homeless services. General Assistance is a state-mandated program, but when the state cuts its reimbursement, the cost falls squarely on Portland taxpayers.

At the same time, the state’s school funding formula disadvantages Portland — although Portland’s delegation in Augusta has been working diligently to change this. Because funding is tied to property valuations, Portland, with its high property values but relatively low median incomes, receives far less proportionally than other municipalities.

A common misperception is that Portland, as Maine’s largest city and economic hub, should be able to afford these costs easily. But that overlooks how municipal finances actually work. While Portland generates a large share of Maine’s economic activity, it doesn’t directly benefit from the sales taxes that activity produces. Those go to the state and are redistributed statewide.

Portland’s main revenue sources are property taxes, excise taxes (cars and boats), service fees, parking fees and impact fees (which have limitations), none of which fully capture the economic value the city generates. This leaves Portland “house rich, cash poor”: high property values but strained operating budgets.

Adding to the pressure, Portland absorbs costs that other municipalities cannot: homelessness services, health care, jobs and affordable housing. Residents from across Maine move to Portland seeking services and opportunities their hometowns can’t provide — while the state offers little support to help Portland meet those needs.

This dynamic leaves Portland shouldering an outsized burden while being politically isolated from the funding and authority needed to manage it.

For Portland residents, this financial squeeze shows up as relentless property tax increases. Each year, residents are forced to pit the city’s operating budget against the schools’ budget, while middle- and working-class homeowners, seniors on fixed incomes and renters feel the growing strain.

It’s important to recognize that property taxes are inherently regressive. As the Maine Municipal Association notes: “The property tax has become quite regressive because it is no longer necessarily based on a person’s wealth or ability to pay.”

In Portland, that inequity is becoming harder and harder to ignore. That’s why I often caution against language that tries to downplay the impact of raising property taxes to pay for various initiatives. No matter how it’s sugarcoated, the revenue streams, particularly property taxes as they are currently structured, disproportionately hurt seniors and homeowners who are moderate- to low-income.

There is a glimmer of hope. In 2026, Portland will retire its Pension Obligation Bond debt, freeing up $22 million annually. We must start planning now to use those savings strategically:

● Targeted property tax relief for seniors, low-income and working-class homeowners.

● Revolving loan fund for workforce and affordable housing offered upon planning board approval and with workforce/affordable housing agreement in place.

● Reserves to buffer against future budget shocks.

However, even $22 million won’t solve the underlying structural problem: an unfair state funding model and a rigid local tax structure.

Portland must push for broader changes — including local authority to implement a modest hotel surcharge or tourism fee, inclusive of Airbnbs, to help offset the real costs of hosting millions of visitors each year.

This would relieve pressure on residents while ensuring those who benefit from Portland’s vibrancy help pay for the maintenance of our streets, public transportation, waste and water systems and more. This would, of course, require changes at the state level, but I’m confident if Portland partnered effectively with other municipalities, that it could be achieved.

If we do nothing, Portland residents will continue to see property taxes rise, city services strained and affordability slip away. But with smart planning, clear advocacy and a long-term vision, Portland can protect its future — and the people who call it home.

