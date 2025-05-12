A shoe made out of granite. A boot covered in pasta. A pair of handmade clogs. Sandals that look like fish.

These artworks and more will be at Working Loose in Blue Hill this spring as part of “Shoe Show,” an exhibition that considers footwear as functional necessities, fine art and everything in between. Owner Em Gift answered five questions about the exhibit, which will feature contemporary shoemakers, visual art and vintage pieces.

What is Working Loose?

Gift has lived in Maine for 12 years and has worked for even longer in retail and with artists in all kinds of capacities. She opened Working Loose in Blue Hill last year. The tagline is, “A shop, but more than a shop.” It’s a concept shop and multidisciplinary art gallery, and Gift has organized shows around funky themes such as rocks and bumper stickers.

“Everything has been super thematic in a way that I feel makes things really creative and exciting and a boundary to push against,” she said. “But it’s not so precious or so specific from a super gallery perspective. I want the gallery space to be always exciting and inspiring and inviting to people.”

How did you formulate the idea for this show?

Gift is friends with Rachel Corry (aka Rachel Sees Snail Shoes), an artist and shoemaker based in California. Corry teaches classes, and when they started talking about hosting workshops in Maine this summer, Shoe Show grew out of that plan. Corry will teach two classes on sandal-making during the exhibition, which are both sold out.

They wrote in the show description: “Who hasn’t marveled at a shoe and its miniature architecture? Another venue for form and function to duke it out.”

Advertisement

Who are some of the contemporary shoemakers featured in the Shoe Show?

Corry co-curated the show and is one of nearly a dozen participating shoemakers from across the country. Among them are Jeremy Atkinson, who describes himself as the last traditional clogmaker in the United Kingdom, and Bonnie Andrus, a New York-based shoemaker who created a pair of boots decorated with different pasta shapes for the show.

Gift noted that Maine has its own long history of shoe manufacturing. In the 1920s, Auburn alone had a dozen major factories making 70,000 shoes a day, which prompted the nickname “Shoe City.” Today, handmade shoes are a rarity in the state and across the country, but the craft is not extinct. Gift said the show has connected her with cobblers and shoemakers in Maine.

“It’s definitely a skill that people are thinking about,” she said. “Maine is definitely a state of self reliance in many ways, but in general, there is an understanding that shoes can be something that you can have control over. You don’t have to just buy a Nike. It’s a really beautiful craft, and also necessary.”

The show also includes “colorful, historic folk footwear from the last century.” What does that mean?

Shoe Shoe will feature archival pieces sourced from vintage stores and friends.

One such pair was made by the artist Mickey McGowan, who worked under the pseudonym Apple Cobbler. He set up a shop in Mill Valley in California in the 1970s and made hundreds of pairs of art shoes with vegan materials. Many of his clients were musicians, and drummers particularly liked the flexible flat soles. The show will include two pairs of his lace-up booties made with quilted velvet and satin. Gift described them as “beautiful, crazy, hippie boots.”

“It’s exciting in general to be showcasing some historical pieces that have stories,” she said.

Advertisement

What is the “footwear-focused artwork”?

Artists, including several based in Maine, contributed pieces that respond to the show’s theme.

“Ariella Kuh is a Maine-based ceramic artist. She made a really beautiful shoe sculpture out of clay, which looks like it came out of the bottom of the ocean and has been covered in bronze green. It just looks like this crazy ancient object, and it’s so beautiful,” Gift said. “One other piece that really excites me is by Sam Finkelstein. They’re an artist based out of Rockland, and they work out of Rockland, and they work in rock and stone. They made a salvaged granite shoe that people can actually try on.”

Gift said she did not want the show to feel “stuffy.”

“It’s not just like shoes along a wall,” Gift said. “Shoes are an ever-present object that we think about and don’t think about but also put on our feet every day. It’s fun to see it in an artful perspective.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Shoe Show

WHERE: Working Loose, 49 Main Street, Blue Hill

WHEN: Through June 13

HOURS: Spring hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The shop is closed daily from 1-2 p.m. for a dog walk.

INFO: For more information, visit workingloose.com or call the shop at 207-812-0619.

Copy the Story Link