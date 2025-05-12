The Bowdoin International Music Festival will return this summer with artists hailing from Brunswick and beyond.

The season will kick off on June 30 with performances by the Ying Quartet and composer-clarinetist Derek Bermel at Studzinski Recital Hall at Bowdoin College.

The lineup includes performances, master classes and talks by artists like Richard Goode, Lawrence Lesser, Simone Porter, Christopher Taylor, Orion Weiss, Amy Williams and Zhou Long. The Attacca, Jasper, Jupiter and Takács Quartets will also perform.

Students will take center stage From July 3 through Aug. 8 in the festival’s Young Artists Series.

As part of the International Music Festival, the Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music will take place from July 10-13. Contemporary chamber group Hub New Music will headline the event and perform music written by composition students.

The festival will also present a Community Concert Series throughout the Midcoast and Southern Maine in arts and community centers, libraries, museums, and breweries.

This year’s festival marks 10 years of artistic direction under David and Phillip Ying of the Ying Quartet, both Grammy Award–winning artists.

“It has been a privilege to serve the mission of the festival by creating the most collegial and respectful space for artist faculty, the most nurturing environment for students, the most inspirational venue for our listeners and supporters, and an enduring place to celebrate our life together as a community through music,” Philip Ying said in a prepared statement.

The Bowdoin International Music Festival runs through Aug. 8. Young Artist Series concerts are free. Season subscriptions and flex passes are available at bowdoinfestival.org, and individual tickets will go on sale soon.

