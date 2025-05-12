Leading a sustainable lifestyle can seem like a luxury. After all, installing rooftop solar panels often costs tens of thousands of dollars, and eco-friendly products of all sorts are rarely priced to sell. However, many sustainable choices involve embracing simplicity, so they are not expensive and can actually save money.

Buying less stuff while reusing and repairing what one already has are time-tested forms of frugality. These practices are also pillars of sustainable living because, ultimately, fewer natural resources are used in manufacturing and transporting materials and products. So if your clothing is wearable, then wear it, regardless of the ads claiming you need the latest styles. Most Mainers have the wherewithal to extend the lives of small appliances with minor repairs like replacing an electrical cord. For more challenging jobs, take broken appliances to one of the repair cafes held periodically in the Brunswick and Bath libraries and have experts service cell phones and computers.

Reducing usage of water and energy in one’s daily life also saves money and constitutes inherently sustainable behavior. Run the dishwasher and washing machine only when full, let wet clothes dry on a rack or line, take shorter showers, and lower the temperature of your hot water heater. Among the many other possibilities: strive to buy and cook only as much food as you will consume before it goes bad; turn down your home heating in the winter while wearing a sweater to compensate; and instead of driving everywhere, ride a bike, walk or carpool whenever possible.

Sustainable lifestyle changes can also improve one’s bottom line. For example, modifying your diet by reducing meat consumption enhances sustainability because some two-thirds of the planet’s crops are used to feed animals, which will themselves be consumed, so meat production leads to deforestation and loss of biodiversity; moreover, animals require enormous quantities of water and emit methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases. But eating less meat also reduces your food budget because standard protein alternatives like beans, tofu and tempeh cost less than meat.

Opting into a more sustainable life can actually cut one’s spending. Even if some steps might seem small, especially if implemented gradually, in the end, they will add up to real savings.

David Conwell belongs to the nationwide advocacy organization Citizens’ Climate Lobby and is a former member of Brunswick’s Sustainability Committee.

