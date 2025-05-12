Central Maine Healthcare is partnering with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to provide expanded access to colorectal cancer screenings at Bridgton Hospital.

According to a press release, since May 5, Central Maine specialist physicians have provided routine colonoscopy services to Anthem members at Bridgton Hospital on an expanded weekly schedule, with the goal of making the services more accessible for people in rural areas of western Maine and eastern New Hampshire, who might otherwise face impeded access to care due to their remote locations.

Matthew Wheeler, Anthem’s chief of staff for corporate communications, provided Lakes Region Now with more details on the impact of the changes. He said that, prior to the new services, the only location for non-hospital-based routine screening for a large portion of Maine was Portland Gastroenterology. While Bridgton Hospital did provide gastroenterology services previously, this is the first time they have done routine screenings, with physicians rotating to Bridgton from Central Maine Medical in Lewiston.

Wheeler mentioned that since the new location was greenlighted, Anthem has been reducing their backlog of patients, which has already shrunk from 1,500 to 400 patients. He said that, because wait times have been significantly reduced and they do not have to drive all the way to Portland, more members will be incentivized to get the routine screenings. It also helps primary care physicians with access for their patients.

Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Maine, said in the press release that, although colon cancer is the third most common type of cancer among adults, many people who need screenings don’t get them due to lack of access.

“That’s why we are pleased to partner with Central Maine Healthcare to expand access to these critical preventive screenings for our members in western Maine so they don’t need to travel long distances for a colonoscopy,” wrote McDonough. “We’re committed to making it easier for the Mainers we serve to access affordable preventive care and ultimately improve their health outcomes.”

Copy the Story Link