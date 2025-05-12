Ogunquit Playhouse opens its summer season this week with the musical “Come From Away.”

The show tells the story of how residents in the Newfoundland town of Gander welcomed 38 planes full of passengers and crew when American airspace was closed on Sept. 11, 2001. More than 7,000 people were stranded in Gander for five days. They were housed, clothed and fed by the locals.

I’ve been obsessed with “Come From Away” since catching a national touring production last year at Merrill Auditorium. It’s hard not to get emotional during songs like “Lead Us Out Of The Night,” “Something’s Missing” and “I Am Here,” the latter of which is sung by a passenger desperate to connect with her son, a fireman in New York City.

“Come From Away” is presented in one long act, and the show is better for it. The continuity is essential in telling the story. Also, there are no specific “stars” of the show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The musical opened on Broadway in 2017. It earned seven Tony nominations and won for Best Direction of a Musical.

Advertisement

Of the show’s many characters is pilot Capt. Beverley Bass. She’s a real person, the first-ever female captain of an American Airlines flight.

In the Ogunquit Playhouse production, Bass will be played by stage actress and singer Mary Kate Morrissey.

Morrissey is fresh off a yearlong stint on Broadway playing Elphaba, a starring role in “Wicked.”

Morrissey saw a performance of “Come From Away” a few years ago. “I couldn’t believe how moved I was. This is a beating heart on stage in story form,” she said.

As Bass, Morrissey takes lead on a song depicting the pilot’s life. “Me And The Sky,” traces a journey that started with a childhood visit to an airport. Bass faced profound sexism on her path to getting hired by American Airlines in 1976.

She was piloting a flight from Paris, France, to Dallas, Texas, when news of the attacks broke and her plane was diverted to Gander.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I asked Morrissey how “Me And The Sky” compares vocally to other impactful songs she’s performed, like “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” and “Easy to Be Hard” from “Hair.”

“That song is a whole meal. You have to be so clear and it goes by fast. Some people say you have to get on the train, but I think with ‘Me And The Sky’ you have to conduct it, you have to command the song so that everybody gets all of the information: who this woman is and why her story is important in this moment.”

“Other than briefly touching on Islamophobia, “Come From Away” is not political.

“This show is not about politics, this show is not about the terrorist attacks. This show is about the small city of Gander that came together to comfort and care for neighbors, many of whom were not like them,” said Morrissey.

“It is inherently political because art is political, especially right now, just to be putting on stage a story of Canadians doing good and being good, kind people. Their kindness being their strength, not something to be taken advantage of or pushed over,” she said.

Advertisement

Morrissey was 12 when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred. At her Catholic high school in Pennsylvania, TVs were wheeled into all of the classrooms, then students were sent to the school’s church. Morrissey had an aunt working in Washington, D.C. at the time. “I remember freaking out, and I remember my mom picked me up and we were folding laundry. The news was running it over and over and my mom and I just watched it until we had to turn it off,” she said.

One thing in particular stood out to Morrissey. “I remember that moment of people coming together and feeling united in this tragedy.”

Morrissey said one of her favorite moments from “Come From Away” is towards the end, when all of the planes were able to leave Gander.

The song “38 Planes (Reprise)/Somewhere In The Middle of Nowhere” includes these lines: “Ladies and gentlemen if you look out your windows, underneath all that rain is Maine. We’ve just crossed the Canadian border, welcome back to the U.S. of A.”

Her initial response to it was emotional.

“I think I started to tear up a little bit when I sang that for the first time because I was like ‘oh my God, we’re in Maine doing this.'”

IF YOU GO

“Come From Away” will run Thursday through June 14. Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main St., Ogunquit, $60-$120. ogunquitplayhouse.org.

Ogunquit Playhouse recently announced its Stage Door Initiatives for the 2025 season. With a goal of making live theater more accessible, $40 rush tickets will be available to Maine residents two hours prior to curtain on a first-come, first-served basis. Maine and New Hampshire residents who are 25 and under are eligible for one free ticket per season.

Copy the Story Link