These two prep-ahead recipes will serve you well either for a weeknight supper or for an easy weekend meal shared with friends.

First, let’s talk about how versatile this colorful, crunchy salad can be, and it can be prepped a day in advance. Just toss the apples in lemon juice before adding them to the other salad ingredients. Add the dressing and nuts just before serving.

If you like, substitute three finely sliced scallions for the red onion if you prefer and cashews, pecans, walnuts or sunflower seeds (always better if you take the time to toast them!) can be used in place of almonds. Raisins or any chopped dried fruit can be used instead of cranberries.

Use goat cheese instead of feta or omit the cheese altogether. The yogurt in the dressing can be replaced with mayonnaise, and honey can be substituted for maple syrup. Whatever combination you choose will yield a crunchy, filling salad.

There are a few theories as to how “Marry Me” Chicken got its name. Is it because you’ll want to propose to whoever cooks it for you? (It’s that good!) Or is it because the sun-dried tomatoes and cream “marry,” creating a fabulous sauce that’s perfect on pasta? No matter.

This recipe can also be adapted to be made on the stove top or in the oven. Just cook it until the chicken is tender and the sauce is thickened. Whether you put this entrée into your weeknight rotation or save it for company (yes, it can be made ahead and gently reheated), this will be a favorite in your repertoire of year-round, comforting recipes.

Advertisement

Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad

• 4 cups bite-size broccoli florets

• 3 cups bite-size cauliflower florets

• 1 medium apple, diced

• 1/3 cup red onion, diced

• 1/2 cup celery ribs

• 1/2 cup dried cranberries

• 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

• 1/2 cup roasted almonds, roughly chopped

In a large bowl, toss together all the salad ingredients except the cheese and nuts. About 30 minutes before serving, toss with dressing and chill. Add cheese and nuts just before serving. Yield: 4 servings

Dressing

• 3/4 cup plain yogurt

• 1/4 cup olive or avocado oil

• 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 2 teaspoons maple syrup

• 1 small clove garlic, scored

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until smooth. Yield: 1 cup

Crock-Pot “Marry Me” Chicken

• 2 teaspoons olive oil

• 4 (1 1/4 pounds) boneless, skinless chicken breasts or large thighs

• 1 1/2 cups chicken broth

• 3 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, minced

• 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• Pinch of red pepper flakes

• 1/2 teaspoon fine salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained and chopped

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

• Fresh or dried basil for garnish

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil. When the oil starts to shimmer, add chicken and sear for 5 minutes on each side, just until browned.

Advertisement

While the chicken is browning, add broth and cornstarch to the Crock-Pot and whisk until smooth. Stir in garlic, Italian seasoning, paprika, onion powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper.

Add chicken to the Crock-Pot, turning once to coat. Sprinkle the sun-dried tomatoes over the chicken, cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours or until chicken is tender.

Remove chicken to a platter. Stir heavy cream and Parmesan cheese into the liquid in the Crock-Pot. Return chicken to the Crock-Pot and stir to coat it in sauce.

Serve chicken with sauce ladled over the top. Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and basil. Yield: 4 servings

Copy the Story Link