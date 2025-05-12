Survivors of domestic abuse shared their experiences Saturday to bring awareness and understanding of how they found their voices and left their abusers.

Around nine speakers spoke during the Finding Your Voices support group in Bath, the city rocked by the murder last October of mother and daughter Lisa and Jennifer Bailey. One of those voices was Jennifer Bailey’s best friend since elementary school, Kerry Smith, who remembered Jennifer’s determination to get her mother, Lisa Bailey, out of an abusive relationship with her husband, Michael Bailey.

“I knew the general signs that something was going on, but it reiterated to me that despite knowing that we need to actually know them and be prepared when we see those signs,” Smith said. Michael Bailey shot and killed himself after killing Lisa and Jennifer as they fled the home.

Smith had known Jennifer for 25 years and worried about the Bailey’s safety. She said she was not aware of the scope of the problem with domestic abuse and how common it is. Smith recalled Lisa keeping the peace at home as a survival technique. It felt like walking on eggshells at home, Smith said, and the response would be “freeze and appease.” Smith did not have too many interactions with Jennifer’s father, and if she came to visit her in Bath, Lisa would come out of the house to greet her.

“[Jennifer] had told me how her dad was and how he was just very angry,” Smith said.

Smith is processing the grief of losing both Jennifer and Lisa while living the new normal of not being able to talk to her best friend every day. She is making sure they are not forgotten by sharing their story. She remembers Jennifer as kind and adventurous, bringing snacks for her work colleagues at a law firm in Brunswick, and Lisa as a kind, nurturing person who loved gardening and cooking.

Advertisement

“Jenny and Lisa are just a drop in the bucket of all these other victims that have lost their lives or are suffering,” Smith said.

Finding our Voices founder Patrisha McLean led Saturday’s support group discussion at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

McLean started the organization following her husband’s arrest for domestic violence after 29 years of marriage. After her story was published in the local newspaper, more women came forward to McLean about their experiences with domestic abuse. The nonprofit has been operating for five years.

Oxford resident Bethany McInnis hopes the Finding Your Voices will bring to light that domestic abuse is an epidemic in the state and nationwide.

She survived an abusive relationship for 27 years and was able to leave it after her fifth attempt, adding that the scariest and most dangerous time is when a domestic abuse survivor tries to leave.

McInnis pointed out that both Jennifer and Lisa had gone to the Bath Police a few times before the murder-suicide.

Advertisement

Amy and Lilly DesRoberts also spoke at the event about Lilly’s domestic abuse at the hands of her boyfriend when she was 19 years old.

Lilly has participated in a few talks at her school, the University of Southern New England, where she is getting her degree in science and medical biology. Lilly has recently been invited to become a board member of Finding Our Voices. She hopes to become a dentist.

One of the latest programs Finding Our Voices highlighted at the Chocolate Church Arts Center was Finding Our Smiles, which has partnered with 35 dentists who donate their services to domestic abuse survivors. Finding Our Voices shows there is still life for a survivor of domestic abuse and having a shared experience with others whom have gone through a similar situation is a step forward on the path of healing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

Copy the Story Link