I’m writing to convey my deep appreciation for Sen. Angus King’s speech honoring the legacy of Sen. Margaret Chase Smith’s courageous opposition to McCarthyism 75 years ago next month. In today’s politics, her ascension to the Senate might be considered a DEI hire.
King’s address calls to mind the powerful warning issued by Martin Niemöller in the wake of the Nazi Holocaust: “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists … Then they came for the Jews … Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.”
My only concern about Sen. King’s speech is his strong focus on the president, who lacks the integrity, understanding of democracy and respect for the rule of law that might cause him to change course. King referenced his colleagues having abandoned their duty to uphold the Constitution. But they need to be called out loudly and directly for their abject subservience and willful silence in response to the daily attacks on our democracy that King highlights.
That’s what drew so many into the streets on April 5, and it’s what calls so many of us to action now. I am proud to call Angus King my senator, but action that will bring about real change is what’s urgently needed.
Scott Landis
South Berwick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.