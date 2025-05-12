If you love shopping for vintage clothing and accessories, Maine has a ton of shops where you can turn back time and find a trove of vintage goodies.
Here are 28 places that consistently carry a plethora of vintage (and keep in mind that most antique shops also carry vintage clothing and accessories).
Happy shopping!
PORTLAND
FERDINAND
Address: 243 Congress St., Portland; info@ferdinandhomestore.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday
FIND
Address: 16 Free St., Portland; 207-699-4285
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday
LITTLE GHOST
Address: 31 Forest Ave., Portland; 207-773-8290
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
MATERIAL OBJECTS
Address: 500 Congress St., Portland; 207-774-1241
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
THE MERCHANT COMPANY
Address: 656 Congress St., Portland; 207-772-8525
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
MOODY LORDS
Address: 566 Congress St., Portland; 207-899-1149
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
OPEN HOUSE
Address: 585 Congress St., Portland; 207-805-1027
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
PINECONE + CHICKADEE
Address: 6 Free St., Portland; 207-772-9280
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
RED SQUIRREL
Address: 647A Congress St., Portland; 207-536-4905
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
WEEKEND VINTAGE
Address: 184 State St., Portland; 207-632-1335
Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
SOUTHERN MAINE
ARTEMIS PLUS SIZE THRIFT
Address: 96 Ocean St. Unit 1, South Portland
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
BIDDEFORD VINTAGE MARKET
Address: 156 Main St. No. 104, Biddeford; 207-571-9199
Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
BLOOM CONSIGNMENTS
Address: 156 Main St. No. 104, Biddeford; 207-571-9199
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
EVERCHANGING SEASONS CONSIGNMENT SHOP
Address: 863 Main St., Westbrook
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
ME VINTAGE THRIFT
Address: 855 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham; 207-894-4306
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
SUNDAY TOWN
Address: 378 Cottage Road, South Portland; sundaymknight@gmail.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Monday, 1-5 p.m. Thursday
TALKING THREADS
Address: 20 Shore Road, Ogunquit; 207-475-4290
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
CENTRAL MAINE
BEARLY USED
Address: 295 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
OLD SOUL COLLECTIVE
Address: 103 Main St., Waterville; 207-616-0114
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
PINK CROW
Address: 22 Silver St, Waterville; 207-391-2181
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
THE RUSTICATORS
Address: 151 Water St., Hallowell; 207-213-6679
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
SPINNING HEAD VINTAGE
Address: 37 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner; 207-485-8383
Hours: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
WESTERN MAINE
ORPHAN ANNIE’S ANTIQUES
Address: 96 Court St., Auburn; 207-782-0638
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday
SKATES
Address: 659 Park St., South Paris
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
MIDCOAST MAINE
THE PEACEFUL PAGAN VINTAGE
Address: 6 Railroad Ave., Wiscasset; 207-415-9782
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday
NORTHERN MAINE
COOL GIRL
Address: 575 Main St., Bangor
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
RED RABBIT BAZAAR
Address: 54 Columbia St., Bangor; 207-573-1744
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
SOUL SISTERS AND COMPANY
Address: 1510 State St., Route 2, Veazie; 207-991-8361
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
