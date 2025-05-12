If you love shopping for vintage clothing and accessories, Maine has a ton of shops where you can turn back time and find a trove of vintage goodies.

Here are 28 places that consistently carry a plethora of vintage (and keep in mind that most antique shops also carry vintage clothing and accessories).

Happy shopping!

PORTLAND

FERDINAND

Address: 243 Congress St., Portland; info@ferdinandhomestore.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday

FIND

Address: 16 Free St., Portland; 207-699-4285

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

LITTLE GHOST

Address: 31 Forest Ave., Portland; 207-773-8290

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

MATERIAL OBJECTS

Address: 500 Congress St., Portland; 207-774-1241

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

THE MERCHANT COMPANY

Address: 656 Congress St., Portland; 207-772-8525

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

MOODY LORDS

Address: 566 Congress St., Portland; 207-899-1149

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

OPEN HOUSE

Address: 585 Congress St., Portland; 207-805-1027

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

PINECONE + CHICKADEE

Address: 6 Free St., Portland; 207-772-9280

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

RED SQUIRREL

Address: 647A Congress St., Portland; 207-536-4905

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

WEEKEND VINTAGE

Address: 184 State St., Portland; 207-632-1335

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

SOUTHERN MAINE

ARTEMIS PLUS SIZE THRIFT

Address: 96 Ocean St. Unit 1, South Portland

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

BIDDEFORD VINTAGE MARKET

Address: 156 Main St. No. 104, Biddeford; 207-571-9199

Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

BLOOM CONSIGNMENTS

Address: 156 Main St. No. 104, Biddeford; 207-571-9199

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

EVERCHANGING SEASONS CONSIGNMENT SHOP

Address: 863 Main St., Westbrook

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

ME VINTAGE THRIFT

Address: 855 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham; 207-894-4306

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

SUNDAY TOWN

Address: 378 Cottage Road, South Portland; sundaymknight@gmail.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Monday, 1-5 p.m. Thursday

TALKING THREADS

Address: 20 Shore Road, Ogunquit; 207-475-4290

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

CENTRAL MAINE

BEARLY USED

Address: 295 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

OLD SOUL COLLECTIVE

Address: 103 Main St., Waterville; 207-616-0114

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

PINK CROW

Address: 22 Silver St, Waterville; 207-391-2181

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

THE RUSTICATORS

Address: 151 Water St., Hallowell; 207-213-6679

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

SPINNING HEAD VINTAGE

Address: 37 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner; 207-485-8383

Hours: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

WESTERN MAINE

ORPHAN ANNIE’S ANTIQUES

Address: 96 Court St., Auburn; 207-782-0638

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday

SKATES

Address: 659 Park St., South Paris

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

MIDCOAST MAINE

THE PEACEFUL PAGAN VINTAGE

Address: 6 Railroad Ave., Wiscasset; 207-415-9782

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

NORTHERN MAINE

COOL GIRL

Address: 575 Main St., Bangor

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

RED RABBIT BAZAAR

Address: 54 Columbia St., Bangor; 207-573-1744

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

SOUL SISTERS AND COMPANY

Address: 1510 State St., Route 2, Veazie; 207-991-8361

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

