Max Hayward drove in the winning run in the top of the 10th inning as Cape Elizabeth earned a 2-1 win over Wells in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Monday at Wells.

Reliever Jamieson Bryant pitched five innings for the win. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out four as Cape Elizabeth improved to 5-3.

Daniel Blaisdell and AJ Pelletier combined on a five-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Cal Moody and Pelletier each had two hits for Wells (3-5).

NOBLE 6, WINDHAM 2: Wesley Turnbull scattered eight hits, Aidan Roberts with 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and the Knights (3-3) defeated the Eagles (0-6) in Windham.

Turnbull needed just 72 pitches to go the distance. He struck out four and walked none.

Noble took the lead for good with a three-run third inning.

Mason Rulman, Cam Davis and Mike Redlon all had two hits for Windham.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, DIRIGO 0: Liam Joyce pitched a two-hitter as the Patriots (5-3) shut out the Cougars (4-3) in Gray.

Joyce, a freshman, struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk. He also doubled for the only extra-base hit of the game.

Jacob Mulry had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester (5-3), Griffin Richmond drove in two runs, and Cole Thibodeau and Isaac Dunn had a hit and an RBI.

Caiden Skidgell and Trevor Crosby each had a single for Dirigo.

FREEPORT 14, LINCOLN ACADEMY 3: Ben Bolduc belted a three-run homer in the first inning, Jacob Cass also homered, drove in two runs and scored five times, and the Falcons (2-5) rolled past the Eagles (0-7) in Freeport.

Dylan Meinert was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one unearned run while striking out seven over five innings.

Evan Wolotsky, and Liam Emmons each added two RBI for the Falcons.

Lincoln’s Jacob Hedrick hit a two-run single in the sixth inning.

GORHAM 3, MASSABESIC 1: Wyatt Nadeau hit a two-run double to left-center in the fourth inning as the Rams (5-1-1) broke a tie and went on to defeat Massabesic (1-5-1) at Gorham.

Noah Bryan had three hits for the Mustangs, who scored in the first inning before Gorham tied it in the second.

LAKE REGION 9, GREELY 3: Lake Region (5-1) scored six runs in the second inning and three in the fourth to open an eight-run lead and defeat the Rangers (7-1) at Naples.

Braydon Wilson allowed one unearned run through five innings for the Lakers, striking out five and walking five.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, FALMOUTH 1: Braydon Duane and Jacob Fish had two hits apiece, and the Trojans (5-0) pushed across a run in the 10th inning to defeat the Navigators (3-3) at Saco.

Josh Polchies led Falmouth with four hits and scored in the first inning, but the Navigators couldn’t produce any more runs despite finishing with 10 hits. Jacoby Porter and Sam Shapiro added two hits each.

Ben Indorf pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to get the win for the Golden Trojans, who tied the game in the second.

SACOPEE VALLEY SWEEPS TRAIP ACADEMY: Bryce Stacey and Bradly Metcalf each drove in three runs in Game 1, and Silas Nielsen slugged a two-run homer in the second game as the Hawks (3-3) swept a doubleheader against the Rangers (0-6), winning 14-3 and 10-0.

Braiden Croteau allowed only one hit, by Chris Balano, in the five-inning second game. He struck out eight and walked two. Metcalf and Keegan Thibodeau each had two hits for Sacopee.

Chase Parker struck out 11 in the opener.

Max Jordan had two hits in Game 1 for Traip.

BRUNSWICK 5, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Logan Garascia led the Dragons (6-2) with three hits and two RBI in their win over the Red Eddies (3-5) at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Jimmy Cook added two hits and Bo Marini doubled for Brunswick. Liam Scholl pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, striking out six and allowing six hits and one walk.

TJ Kramarz and Max Nelson finished with two hits apiece for Edward Little. Kramarz also drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

GREELY 7, LAKE REGION 6: Katie Wallace hit a solo homer for the deciding run and was the winning pitcher for the Rangers (7-2) against the Lakers (3-3) in Naples.

Wallace pitched the final four innings, striking out five and allowing two runs and five hits.

Lucia Axelsen had three hits for Greely, which scored five runs in the fifth inning.

Abbi Nadeau led Lake Region with three hits. Margo Tremblay had two hits with two RBI.

THORNTON ACADEMY 15, WESTBROOK 10: Theresa Eng was 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI, and Emma Barnes hit a grand slam and finished with five runs as the Golden Trojans (2-3) outslugged the Blue Blazes (3-3) in Saco.

Madison Tripp and Lily Whitehurst each contributed a double and a single. Sophia Bogardus had a double, two RBI and two runs scored, and pitched three hitless innings to earn a save.

Anna Lawson paced Westbrook with two hits and three RBI. Josie Christensen scored three runs and drove in one from the No. 9 spot in the lineup.

SOUTH PORTLAND 18, FALMOUTH 3: The Red Riots (2-5) scored 15 runs in the first inning on their way to a four-inning mercy-rule win over the Navigators (0-5) in South Portland.

Jillian Edgar doubled twice and drove in four runs. Annie Soucy was 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs, Ashley Whitten had three RBI, and Rachel DiMauro and Olive Manns each finished with two hits and two RBI.

Phebe Little got the lone hit for Falmouth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 10, RICHMOND 2: Isabelle Hinkley drove in three runs, Jordan Nash had four hits and two RBI, and the Panthers (6-0) turned back the Bobcats (3-5) in Yarmouth.

Aurora Blier smacked two triples and drove in two runs for NYA. Lily Fortin, the winning pitcher, added a triple and a single.

EDWARD LITTLE 10, BRUNSWICK 0: Lexi Kelsea and Kylee Lebrun each had three hits for the Red Eddies (4-3) in a victory over the Dragons (0-6) in Auburn.

One of Kelsea’s hits was a home run. She scored three runs, while Lebrun scored twice.

Allie Michaud notched two hits and had a RBI.

Kassidy Lobb allowed two hits and struck out three for Edward Little. Caitlin Seitz struck out five for Brunswick and had a hit at the plate.

GORHAM 2, SCARBOROUGH 0: Winnie Dubail’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning accounted for all the offense as the Rams (7-0) shut out the Red Storm (1-3) in Gorham.

Gorham pitcher Bella McBrady allowed five hits, struck out 10 and walked three.

Scarborough’s Gabby Pelletier, pitching on her birthday, tossed a four-hitter with four strikeouts and four walks.

WELLS 8, CAPE ELIZABETH 7: Kylie Corbett had two hits and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and the Warriors (5-5) scored three runs in the sixth inning to overcome Cape Elizabeth (0-8) at Wells.

The Capers got only two hits but benefited from seven walks and three errors to open a 7-1 lead in the third inning. Wells rallied with three runs in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Delani Brown had 11 strikeouts for Wells.

LEWISTON 7, POLAND 4: Ava Dionne had two hits and picked up the win in the circle for the Blue Devils (4-4) against the Knights (2-6) in Poland.

Dionne allowed five hits and four runs – three unearned. She struck out five and walked one.

Harlee Gasser picked up the save, and added a pair of singles and an RBI. Julie Philippon contributed a double and three RBI. Hayden Hughes singled and drove in a run.

Phoebe Paradis singled and doubled for Poland, and Adelyn Bryant hit an RBI double. Gabrielle Lenahan had two singles.

WINTHROP/MARANACOOK SPLITS WITH OLD ORCHARD BEACH: Sammi Darling and Emelia Michaud each had two hits, Jordyn Methot and Madison Duplisea drove in two runs apiece, and the Seagulls (1-3) earned a doubleheader split by posting a 7-6 win over the Rambling Bears (2-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

Methot hit a two-run single during a five-run first inning.

Emma Rice and Piper Clark each had two hits for the Rambling Bears.

In Game 1, Rice had four hits with three runs scored and an RBI as Winthrop/Maranacook earned a 10-6 win.

Charlotte Tyler chipped in with three hits, and Clark collected two hits and two RBI.

Kayla Townsend, Hannah Webber and Michaud each had two hits for Old Orchard Beach.

YORK 21, YARMOUTH 3: The Wildcats (8-0) scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to put away the Clippers (2-5) in a mercy-rule game at Yarmouth.

Maren Robinson, the winning pitcher, hit a grand slam and drove in six runs. Sarah Orso added two hits, including her sixth homer of the season, and Maddie Fitzgerald finished with four hits, four runs and two RBI in a 16-hit offense for the Wildcats.

Robinson allowed three hits with nine strikeouts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

WINDHAM 20, BIDDEFORD 3: Abby Trainor poured in seven goals, and Mady Donnelly and Olivia McPherson each had four goals and two assists for the Eagles (5-1) in a win over the Tigers (3-3) at Windham.

Brooklyn Roy added two goals, and Morgan McLain tallied a goal and three assists.

Abby Bouffard scored all three Biddeford goals — all in the fourth quarter.

MARSHWOOD 15, YARMOUTH 11: Maddy Poitras and Eva Hersey each scored five goals as the Hawks (7-0) stayed unbeaten by defeating the Clippers (3-5) in South Berwick.

Poitras also had four assists. Sarah Theriault chipped in with four goals.

Celia Zinman paced Yarmouth with six goals and an assist. Erica O’Connor scored twice for Yarmouth.

GREELY 15, MESSALONSKEE 5: Audrey Ingersoll finished with six goals, while Kylie Lord added four goals to lead the Rangers (3-4) over the Eagles (2-5) at Cumberland.

Hadley Hatch added two goals. Abby Collins chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Elsie Bell and Chloe Masse led the Eagles with two goals each.

BOYS LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 14, BRUNSWICK 9: Beckett Mehlhorn recorded seven goals and three assists, and the Red Riots (5-2) pulled away in the second half against the Dragons (3-3) in South Portland.

Carmine Soucy added three goals and an assist, and Ian House had two goals and an assist for the Red Riots, who led 7-6 at halftime.

Robbie Bowen paced Brunswick with four goals. Finn White chipped in with two goals and an assist.

