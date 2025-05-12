There are a lot of good reasons to buy vintage, and not just for the aesthetic. For some, it’s about saving money. For others, it’s about sustainability.

Either way, the number of people seeking vintage items is on the rise. And Maine has no shortage of places to shop for vintage clothing and accessories like shoes, belts, bags and jewelry.

Saturday is a particularly good day for vintage shopping because it’s the first annual Vintage Store Day. Just under 600 stores around the country are participating, including 11 in Maine.

Related Here are 28 places to shop for vintage clothing and accessories in Maine

Vintage Store Day was started by the owners of Chicago-based shops Lost Girls Vintage and Rare Form. “This has been a real grassroots effort to unite vintage stores across the country,” said Rare Form owner Emma Lewis in a press release.

To mark the occasion in Maine, Little Ghost in Portland will be giving out special tote bags and other goodies and Red Rabbit Bazaar in Bangor will feature a performance by the band Street Trash.

Vintage is generally considered to be anything that’s more than 20 years old. Antiques are items that are older than 100.

Advertisement

But once you buy your vintage goodies, how do you take care of them? We talked to six vintage shop owners about their pro tips for cleaning and repairs of vintage items, and some of the bestselling items for vintage shoppers.

Here’s our guide on how to maximize your vintage shopping time, and check out our guide of vintage shops across the state.

DRESS ACCORDINGLY

This is not the time to wear your massive lace-up Doc Marten boots, overalls or other complicated-to-remove clothing. Even if you have no intention of shopping for clothing, you could find a ’70s polyester leisure suit or a pair of ’80s L.L. Bean flannel lined jeans that you suddenly can’t live without. So choose your footwear and entire ensemble wisely, or suffer marathon changing room sessions.

TRY IT ON

You should always try on vintage clothing before purchasing if the shop offers changing rooms. Depending on how an item was cared for, it may have shrunk or gotten stretched out over the years. Trying things on gives you an opportunity to look for rips, stains, missing buttons or malfunctioning snaps and zippers.

WHAT TO BRING

Vintage shops are the antithesis of big-box chains, so help them out by bringing a reusable tote. Cash is also always appreciated, because it alleviates credit card fees.

Also consider bringing an extra pair of socks of a different thickness than the ones you’re wearing. This comes in handy when making decisions about things like winter boots, sneakers or summertime flats. A thin or sheer pair of socks is also key when trying on sandals or open-toed footwear.

Advertisement

LOOK FOR FLAWS

As you peruse clothing, keep a sharp eye out for rips, worn areas, stains or other imperfections. Hold items up to the light for an even closer inspection. With things like belts, bags and footwear, be sure to check buckles, snaps and zippers. Imperfections don’t have to be deal-breakers, but you want to know the condition of what you’re buying.

HOW TO GET THE MUST OUT

Every shop owner we spoke to said one of the best ways to remove musty smells from clothing is sunshine and fresh air.

“Sun is a natural disinfectant and deodorizer. A couple of days in the hot sun usually fixes most smells,” said Anna Gale from Open House in Portland.

Dawn York at Little Ghost adds an additional twist. “Sunshine does wonders for airing out vintage items, as well as misting with water with a little bit of vodka in it and letting that dry in the sun,” she said.

Other shops also suggest rinsing garments in a mixture of water and vinegar.

To maintain vintage clothing, it depends on the item. Check the labels and use your best judgment when it comes to deciding between machine or hand washing. It’s also a good idea to check with your local dry cleaners to see if that’s a logical option.

Advertisement

CLEANING JEWELRY AND LEATHER

Cara Oleksyk from Red Rabbit Bazaar in Bangor is a fan of Sunshine polishing cloths for jewelry. She sells them in her shop, and they’re available online.

For leather, she suggests bamboo conditioning spray for shoes and bags. Rubbing beeswax or mink oil with a cloth onto leather goods is also effective. Oleksyk also had a surprising suggestion for reviving old leather boots. First, thoroughly brush off any dirt. Then, place the boots in a 300 degree oven for two to three minutes then treat with a conditioner.

Do your vintage leather items a favor and store them away from heat sources and direct sunlight.

HOW TO FIX

If you’re not handy with sewing and repairs, help is available. Oleksyk suggests Andy the Tailor at 356 Broadway in Bangor.

“He’s the patron saint of torn seams. May he live forever and never grow tired of replacing zippers,” she said.

Her shop also hosts a weekly mending group called Stitch ‘n Bitch on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. “It’s rad watching someone thread a needle for the first time and then teach the person next to them to do the same,” Oleksyk said.

Advertisement

Sunday White at Sunday Town raves about Jung’s Quality Alterations in South Portland. “She’s awesome and has a fast turnaround time, and she has worked wonders with some troublesome zippers for me,” White said.

If shoes, leather handbags or belts are in need of repairs, cobblers are your best choice. Be patient as they aren’t many left in Maine, and most have significant wait times.

NO HAGGLING

Vintage shops are like any other store. This means that it’s poor form to haggle on a price. Shops need to turn a profit to stay open, so leave your bargaining banter for yard sales and flea markets.

While it’s the norm to look up the price of items using Google Lens or on eBay, try to be nonchalant about it. It’s obnoxious to blatantly and loudly squawk with your friends with comments like “This is going for $20 on eBay and this place is charging $35!” First off, did you check “sold” items on eBay? The asking price is rarely what items actually sell for.

The condition of an item is a huge factor in how it’s priced, and for online purchases, remember you often need to add in a shipping fee. It’s OK to do a little online research. Just be cool about it.

A KEEN EYE

Oleksyk said developing an eye for vintage is an intuitive process. It begins with narrowing down why you’re drawn to certain items. Maybe it’s the texture of the item, the era it was made or the material it’s made of. “Once we figure out ‘oh this lights me up,’ we pay attention to that and we roll with it,” she said.

Advertisement

There is no wrong way to develop your taste for vintage. “Everything is having a moment. Vintage is where sustainability meets self-expression,” said Oleksyk.

Some stores specialize in items from specific fashion periods.

At The Peaceful Pagan Vintage in Wiscasset, silk slips from the 1930s sell well, along with anything made from natural fibers. At Little Ghost, clothing from the 1970s, or from the 1990s and 2000s are big sellers. The Merchant Company in Portland frequently sells scarves, belts and jewelry. Open House does steady business with L.L. Bean items from the ’90s and earlier. Sterling silvery jewelry, vintage watches and cross-body leather purses also sell consistently at the Portland shop. Sunday Town in South Portland also listed vintage L.L. Bean as a steady seller.

For an immersive vintage shopping experience, head to the Lost and Found Market on May 25. The event will feature more than 70 vendors in the Brick South Building at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Full details at lostandfoundmaine.com.

Copy the Story Link