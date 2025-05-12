Thanks to Maine’s predominantly Democrat-controlled 1st Congressional District, the entire state of Maine is facing fiscal irresponsibility and an overly liberal social agenda that is being pushed onto the more conservative areas of our state. It’s gotten to the point that many people in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District are seriously entertaining the idea of seceding and creating another state.

Maine was created via a U.S. law called the Missouri Compromise in 1820. This created the slavery-supporting, Democrat-controlled state of Missouri. To maintain a balance in the U.S. Congress, the abolitionist-supporting Republican state of Maine was also allowed to be created.

U.S. congressional Democrats, especially Rep. Chellie Pingree, have been campaigning tirelessly to make the Democrat-leaning territory of Puerto Rico a new state. To grant them this dream, would they consider a similar compromise allowing the Republican-leaning 2nd District of Maine to form a new state to keep a balance in today’s U.S. Congress?

Theodore Sirois

Saco

