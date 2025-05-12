The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced it will host its first Geranium Sale on Saturday, May 17. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic Nott House (also known as White Columns), is sponsored by Wallingford Farm.

The community event will feature four-inch potted geraniums, hanging baskets, and accompanying greenery, with geraniums available in four favorite colors: pink, salmon, red, and white. The classic blooms were among the signature plants of the era and will be a key feature in the restoration of the historic gardens at White Columns for the 2025 season.

Visitors are invited to explore the historical society gift shop, which will be open throughout the event, and take part in a guided tour of the Nott House at 1 p.m. The Nott House is located at 8 Maine St. in Kennebunkport.

Proceeds from the sale will support the society’s ongoing preservation efforts and educational programming. For more information, contact the Kennebunkport Historical Society at 207-967- 2751 or info@kporths.com.

The Kennebunkport Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the town’s heritage through stewardship of historic sites, collections, and community engagement.

