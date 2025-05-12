TURNER — Hailey Cyr’s hustle helped Leavitt get on the scoreboard and get an edge in its showdown against Medomak Valley.
Panthers pitcher Sidney Nichols was dealing, having struck out six in a row after hitting the first batter of the game. In the bottom of the third, Cyr appeared to be the seventh straight strikeout, but a dropped third strike gave her a second chance, and she took advantage by sprinting to first base and beating the throw.
“I saw, you know, where the ball was, but I wasn’t 100% sure,” Cyr said. “I knew the minute I touched first base, I didn’t hear the ball hit the glove, so I was there.”
Then, with two outs, freshman Reese Bilodeau sent a line drive to center field for a inside-the-park two-run home run.
Those were all the runs Leavitt needed to claim a 2-1 victory over the Panthers in a battle of undefeated Class B South softball teams Monday.
“I just try to swing early because I know her timing and her speed was fast,” Bilodeau said.
Pitching duel
• In a duel between two of B South’s top pitchers, Cyr had 11 strikeouts, allowed three hits and walked two, while Nichols struck out 13 and gave up two hits.
• Medomak Valley had an opportunity during the top of the first when Cyr walked the first two batters and an error put a runner on third, but Cyr struck out two in a row to end the threat.
“We should have capitalized on that, but nobody could get a bat on the ball,” Panthers coach Richard Vannah said.
• Before Bilodeau’s big hit, she helped Cyr defensively in the top of the third by catching two fly balls in right field.
• Medomak Valley’s run came on a towering homer by Arianna Sproul that cleared the left-field fence in the top of the sixth.
What does it mean?
• The Hornets improve to 7-0 and move to the top of the B Heal point standings, while the Panthers are now 8-1 and sit in third.
• Vannah is looking forward to the rematch on May 28 in Waldoboro.
“Sidney pitched a heck of a game, and the girls couldn’t get on,” Vannah said. “Hailey, she pitched a really good game, too, so it took us a while to get on to her, and we finally got a couple of base hits or whatever late. … We’ll keep working. We’ll see them again in a couple of weeks.”
They said it
• “It was huge. I don’t think that they have beaten Medomak in the past two seasons, so it was one of those things that they had the nerves coming out, they had their past experience, and they just needed to shake it out a little bit, which they did really well.” — First-year Leavitt coach Laura Reny
• “She almost lapped me. I knew, two outs, I was running, but I was trying to reduce my energy because I knew I had to go back out and pitch, so I wasn’t trying to sprint all the way. And I turned around and I saw Reese running too, and I was like, I got to get on my horse.” — Hailey Cyr
Next up
• Medomak Valley: at Gardiner (2-5), 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• Leavitt: at Morse (1-6), 4 p.m. Wednesday
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.