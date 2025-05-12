Regarding the May 2 headline “Maine seeks delayed enforcement of Real ID as deadline approaches,” I am stunned that we have the audacity to ask for yet more time. The law was first introduced in 2005. Two decades ago! And yet we need more time?
Twelve states have compliance rates of 96% or higher, yet Maine has the third lowest rate in the country — at 27%. That’s our fault, and now it’s time we face the music for dragging our feet for so many years.
I don’t like finding myself on the side of TSA rather than Maine but, in this case, it seems appropriate. How can we honestly support dragging our heels for so many years?
Steve Mortimer
Raymond
