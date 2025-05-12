A Biddeford man says he was trying to defend himself from a stranger with a gun when he was shot outside his office Sunday afternoon and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Joshua Wolfe, 32, described the ordeal in a phone interview Monday after being released from the hospital for a gunshot wound to his hip. The man who police say shot him is now facing gun charges; he is in custody at York County Jail with a $1,060 bail pending his first court appearance Wednesday.

Wolfe said he’s glad he’s alive and didn’t panic, but he’s concerned about hostility in the city.

According to Wolfe, he was driving to his office on Elm Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when a pedestrian suddenly stepped in front of his car. Wolfe said he was alarmed and called out at the man through his window as he pulled into the parking lot.

After parking his car, Wolfe said another man wearing a bright orange sweatshirt came up to him and said he was upset about how he talked to his friend.

Wolfe said he told them to leave, but after he sat down inside his office, he noticed the men were taking a video of his car inside the garage. He went outside again to tell them to leave when the man in the orange sweatshirt drew and cocked a handgun, pointing it at his chest, Wolfe said.

Security camera footage reviewed by the Press Herald shows Wolfe pointing at the building camera, notifying the man he was being filmed, before walking back toward the building.

“I was very level-headed and cool, because … there was no reason to escalate this,” Wolfe said.

The man then followed Wolfe, keeping the gun pointed at him, before Wolfe swiftly turned back around and knocked the man to the ground.

“I had seconds to react and make a last-minute choice, to either just go in and get killed, or maybe get killed,” he said. “I chose maybe get killed.”

The two men struggled over the gun and one shot fired, striking Wolfe near his hip. They continued to wrestle for a few minutes until Wolfe grabbed hold of the pistol, stood up and walked inside.

A witness had called police, and Wolfe was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, according to the Biddeford Police Department.

Derick Dorais, 34, of Biddeford, was arrested that afternoon and faces one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, Biddeford police confirmed Monday.

When he got back from the hospital, Wolfe said he noticed children playing across the street from where he had been shot. He said he wants to encourage other business owners in the area to stay vigilant.

