Maine State Police troopers are searching for a Bowdoinham man they say was involved in a high-speed chase and domestic violence incident Sunday.

Police first encountered 44-year-old Joseph Cloutier at 8:22 a.m. Sunday when they say he was seen entering Interstate 295 in Topsham at a high speed. A trooper caught up with the man’s car 5 miles down the highway in Bowdoinham, but the driver did not stop when the trooper turned on their blue lights and sirens, police said.

The car exited the highway in Bowdoinham and drove at a high speed through a residential area before the trooper ended the pursuit after 2.5 miles because of public safety concerns, police said.

A short time later, state police were notified by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office that Topsham police had received a report of a domestic violence incident involving the same car.

Police said a witness reported seeing the male driver allegedly assault a female passenger in a Hannaford parking lot before forcing her back into the car and driving off. Police found the car at a house on Carding Machine Road in Bowdoinham, but the suspect ran into the woods when Sagadahoc County deputies tried to talk to him.

The victim was found and is safe, police said.

Police tried unsuccessfully to track the suspect with a K9 unit and a Maine Forest Service helicopter. An arrest warrant has been drafted on multiple charges, including domestic violence assault, criminal speed, failure to stop, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Police continue to search for the suspect and say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

