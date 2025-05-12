The look and feel of downtown Portland has changed significantly over the decades.

One consistent feature is the abundance of retail shops. In decades past, there were far more shops selling new goods up and down Congress Street.

Here are four photos from three decades that show a range of clothing and footwear options. None of the shops are still in operation, though one has to wonder if any of their goods are now available in one of Portland’s many vintage shops.

See more photos of life in Maine from our archives here.

