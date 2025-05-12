The look and feel of downtown Portland has changed significantly over the decades.
One consistent feature is the abundance of retail shops. In decades past, there were far more shops selling new goods up and down Congress Street.
Here are four photos from three decades that show a range of clothing and footwear options. None of the shops are still in operation, though one has to wonder if any of their goods are now available in one of Portland’s many vintage shops.
Davis & Cartland Shoes store at 569 1/2 Congress St. as seen in 1947. The store was in the Strand Block, between Forest Avenue and Oak Street. Photo courtesy Portland Public Library Special Collections and Archives
The exterior of Gordon’s mens clothing store at 20 Monument Square is seen in this photo from 1949. Gordon’s opened in 1934. Sheldon’s Mens Shop occupied the storefront through the 1970s. In 1983, the space became a Burger King. David’s Restaurant now occupies the space. Photo courtesy Portland Public Library Special Collections and Archives
Bernie’s Fashions was located at 492 Congress St., as seen in this 1963 Evening Express photo. The location is now home to The Escape Room. Photo courtesy Portland Public Library Special Collections and Archives
Beth Blood, Heidi Wolfe, and Don Crosby owned and operated Tijger Trading Company, a new wave clothing boutique at 52 Center St. The trio struck a pose for a photo in the Maine Sunday Telegram in 1980. In 1981, the shop held a new wave dance party with live bands at Harmony House in Portland. Photo courtesy Portland Public Library Special Collections and Archives
