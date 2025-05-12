Portland police are investigating the source of gunshots reported Sunday night on Grant Street.

Several witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots in the area of 33 Grant St. just before 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. No one was injured.

Several casings were found in the street, which was closed while officers investigated the incident.

Police say they do not believe there is any threat to the public and have not said if a suspect has been identified.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 207-874-8575 or text the keyword PPDME and a message to 847411.

