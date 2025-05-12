About a third of Westbrook residents were without power Monday afternoon, according to Central Maine Power Co.

More than 3,400 of CMP’s 10,800 customers in Westbrook were without power by 3:30 p.m. Power appeared to go out around 2:45 p.m.

The company also reported more than 240 outages in neighboring Windham.

The cause of the outages was not immediately clear Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for CMP could not immediately be reached.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

