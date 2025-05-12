Scarborough voters will be asked to select one candidate for an open seat on the Town Council during the June election.

Lawrence Cain, David Scott Gondzar and Crescencia Maurer are running in a three-way race for the seat, left vacant by outgoing Councilor Donald Cushing.

Cain is vice chair of the School Building Advisory Committee. He also owned and operated a small business for 35 years and believes part of its success stemmed from treating employees, clients and suppliers with respect.

Gondzar is a financial planner and owner of Snow Elk Coffee Co. He is a volunteer, organizing beach cleanups between Old Orchard Beach and Scarborough and a member of local civic and business groups, including the Regional Portland Chamber of Commerce.

Maurer is a retail outfitter at Cabela’s and has served on and worked with several town committees, including the Conservation Committee, ad hoc Open Space Working Group and Vulnerability Assessment Working Group. She is also a beach monitor for the town at Pine Point and co-director of a nonprofit.

Why are you running for Town Council?

Cain: My experience with the School Building Advisory Committee has been very positive. I am impressed with the commitment of the committee, school district and town participants. That experience led me to seek additional ways to take on the challenges and priorities of the town. I believe my commonsense business approach, along with fresh ideas will be valuable to the Town Council. Scarborough is a remarkable place to live. I believe I can contribute to maintaining that excellence by paying attention to the issues and concerns that affect the lives of the community. I will also bring a focus on controlled growth and related costs.

Gondzar: I’m running for Town Council because I believe Scarborough deserves thoughtful, balanced leadership that represents families, local businesses, and long-time residents alike. As a financial planner and father, I bring a steady, commonsense perspective to local issues. I’m committed to helping shape a future for Scarborough that protects what we love while planning wisely for what’s ahead.

Maurer: I have volunteered a lot in Scarborough and gotten to know town staff as well as fellow citizens. Serving on the Town Council would let me take volunteering to the next level.

It would also give me an opportunity to work with others that have different perspectives, concerns and opinions to get things done for our community. I am a team player that wants to deliver results.

What would be some of your priorities if elected? Why?

Gondzar: If elected, my priorities will include smart, measured growth, improved transparency in town decision making, and continued investment in public safety, education, and infrastructure. Scarborough is a special place — we need to protect its character while ensuring it remains accessible and livable for families, seniors, and small business owners. I want to make sure residents feel heard and involved, especially when it comes to development and budgeting decisions. As a financial planner, I understand the importance of accountability and long-term thinking. I will work hard to ensure Scarborough’s future is both fiscally responsible and community focused.

Maurer: I care about Scarborough and protecting its natural beauty. I was a member of the Open Space Working Group and helped develop the plan. I am excited to help make it a reality, and to expand access to walking, hiking and recreational amenities.

If elected, I will support efforts to improve housing affordability, and to balance desired improvements (schools, library, community center) with impacts on property taxes.

My youngest son is a freshman at Scarborough High School. I support investing in our schools to solve problems with aging buildings and inadequate space for current and future students. Our children are our future.

Cain: Excellence in education: Pass a school construction solution that solves the identified needs while controlling costs. Maintaining Scarborough’s Top-5 school district ranking requires constant attention, innovative programs, and retaining high-quality educators.

Controlled growth: Review the Rate of Growth Ordinance to identify ways to reduce the number of available building permits per year. We also need to improve the town’s resources and facilities to keep pace with the current growth.

Balanced ordinance impacts: Restraint is needed in enacting or amending town ordinances. One example is that the current leash ordinance should not be changed. The existing version gives fair access to the town’s facilities and beaches to all residents.

Conservation: We have an obligation to maintain the outstanding natural resources in Scarborough. Investing in the conservation of land has the added benefit of removing those properties from development.

The pace of growth in Scarborough has been a widespread concern among residents in recent years. If elected, how would you address this concern?

Maurer: Many people in Scarborough, including myself, have seen Scarborough transformed as wood lots disappear and suddenly turn into condos, houses or stores. Roads are crowded and there are speeders racing through neighborhoods. Just stopping growth (altogether) is not possible. But working hard to ensure quality developments, maintaining open space, and asking developers to incorporate amenities that benefit the community is one angle I would take. I would also engage town staff when they review or propose changes to ordinances and, where appropriate, introduce changes that can attract quality developers. Finally, I would consult Scarborough’s Long-Term Planning Committee, which is responsible for framing and setting long-term goals. It is in such long-term planning processes where the opportunity exists to set parameters on growth in Scarborough.

Cain: Pace of growth is an underlying factor in most pressing town issues, including traffic, school resources and public safety. In addition, there is a general feeling that the culture of Scarborough is changing.

The first line of defense against growth is a more restrictive policy on building permits. I am in favor of reviewing the Rate of Growth Ordinance to identify a better way to allocate the permits. Scarborough enacted more stringent wetlands setbacks. We should resist granting variances to those setbacks as a check on development. As an example, I am against the Marshview housing project based on the exceptions, zoning changes, traffic impacts and variances that are needed, along with the overall size of the project. Another initiative is to work on pressuring The Downs to accelerate the Town Center aspects of the project, so our entire community benefits from the new businesses, entertainment and open space offerings.

Gondzar: Scarborough is growing quickly, and many residents are rightfully concerned about the impact on our roads, schools, open spaces, and overall quality of life. If elected, I will advocate for comprehensive planning that ensures new development is aligned with our town’s capacity and long-term vision. We need to focus on infrastructure readiness, housing balance, and preserving the natural and small-town feel that makes Scarborough unique. I’ll push for greater resident input and data-driven decisions that prioritize sustainability, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. Growth can be managed — it just requires listening to the community and making smart, deliberate choices.

Voting information

For information on elections in Scarborough, such as how to request an absentee ballot, how to vote early or how to register to vote, visit scarboroughmaine.org/departments/town-clerk/elections. Election Day is June 10. Absentee ballots are already available.

