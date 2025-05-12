The Scarborough Town Council on Wednesday unanimously rejected a contract zone request, effectively halting the proposed Marshview Apartments. Despite siding with opponents to the project, several councilors called on critics to check their tones when opposing projects and reconsider their outlook on housing development in general.

The Marshview Apartments, proposed by the South Portland Housing Authority, would consist of a building containing 60 units of affordable senior housing and an additional 36 units of workforce housing spread across three structures. The proposed site was the former home of the Southern Maine Indoor Flea Market at 578 Route 1.

Some town councilors and the Planning Board members vocally opposed the project for a variety of reasons, and those critiques stretched into Wednesday’s council meeting. Arguments against the development range from concern about environmental impacts to traffic safety of the proposed entry and exit onto Route 1.

For many town officials, that entry and exit — a right turn in and right turn out only along Route 1, near the Payne Road intersection — has been the major sticking point.

Residents’ arguments have included negative environmental impacts and the entrance as well, but some have been broader, including the height of the proposed four-story senior housing building, its proximity to the street, traffic concerns, growth and the impact of workforce housing on an overcrowded school district.

“I hear all the residents, I read all your emails. I do not support this project,” Councilor Karin Shupe said at Wednesday’s Council meeting. “I watched the (April 22) Planning Board meeting and I’ve never seen the Planning Board come up in opposition so strongly on a project in my involvement in town politics.”

Advertisement

Some residents have spoken in support of the project, citing the need for more affordable housing in the region, but the majority of residents who have spoken at public proceedings on the project have been opposed — including at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I’d like to think we’ve just been told what we’re supposed to do,” said Councilor Scott Doherty after a lengthy session of public comment. “That’s it.”

The council voted 6-0 to reject the contract zone with Councilor Bill Donovan absent.

‘Not in my backyard’

Some of those opposed to the Marshview Apartments — both residents and elected officials — have said the location is the only issue, and they would be supportive of the project on another parcel.

However, some residents have said they not only oppose this project but any new developments in Scarborough.

“There’s this recurring theme of, ‘If it were somewhere else,'” Councilor Cory Fellows said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I can guarantee you that if a similarly scaled project came in front of us, we’d have a room full of people here, maybe from different parts of town, opposed to it because it’s in their backyards.”

Advertisement

Fellows, who served on the Planning Board from 2007 to 2018, said there are notable concerns surrounding the proposed Marshview Apartments, but the “not in my backyard” argument has been applied repeatedly over the years.

“I’m not trying to demean anyone’s opinion or perspective. It’s a very understandable impulse, there are a lot of valid concerns about this project,” Fellows continued. “But I hear this a lot from both sides of the table, ‘I support affordable housing but somewhere else.'”

Councilor Donald Cushing shared the same concern, noting Scarborough can’t simply “insulate” itself from growth.

“Can this community develop some rationale consensus around what we want from growth? So we’re not ‘not in my backyard,’ but we’re having some conversation?” Cushing asked. “We continue to go through a process where we have a proposal, it has difficulties, we have outrage from the people in the general proximity and we kill the project. That’s kind of the path that we’ve been on so far.”

The proposed project would impact some wetlands. However, developers said they are prioritizing the protection of wetlands that are more essential to the health of a stream on the property that eventually finds its way into Scarborough Marsh.

Cushing said that, at times, environmental impacts can be a scapegoat for those in opposition to a development.

“Wetlands,” Cushing said. “I’m a fan of wetlands, but let’s be honest: Sometimes we’re using wetlands as a no-growth excuse.”

Council Chair April Sither said she was “a little shook” by the tone of the public in regard to this project since it was first proposed.

“I’m a little shook reading some of the emails and hearing the tone of some of the public comments,” Sither said. “I do love this town and I think those of us who speak passionately, who dedicate time to serving the town, those who come and offer public comment, we share that in common — we love this town. So, I would ask my neighbors to avoid disparaging one another at the podium or over email.”

Copy the Story Link