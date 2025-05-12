The South Portland Food Cupboard is holding its fifth annual Feeding Neighbors in Need benefit concert on Saturday, May 17, at Aura in Portland.

The concert will feature performances from The Don Campbell Band, Julia Gagnon and the Andi Fawcett Duo.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at southportlandfoodcupboard.org for $35. Tickets at the door will be $45.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call the South Portland Food Cupboard at 207-874-0379.

