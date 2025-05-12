We should all be thankful for citizens like Steve Cartwright (“A Message for Chief Justice John Roberts,” April 29) for calling out the highest lawyer in the land to start upholding and enforcing the Constitution.

Since the guardrails are off on this presidency, due to a Congress that refuses to demand from the executive branch a respect for the law and due process, we the people have nowhere else to turn but the Supreme Court. One would think, viewing the philosophical slant of the court, that slant being “originalist,” that it would definitely rule out the assault on our body of laws by a would be authoritarian.

Let us hope that the court wakes up and demands nothing less than obedience to the law by the executive branch.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

