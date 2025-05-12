DETROIT — Gleyber Torres homered and drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers cruised to a 14-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
Trey Sweeney also homered and leadoff hitter Kerry Carpenter scored three times in the first three innings for the Tigers, who improved to an AL-best 27-15.
Jackson Jobe (3-0) gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked five.
Wilyer Abreu and Abraham Toro homered for Boston.
Tanner Houck (0-3) allowed 11 runs in 2 1/3 innings. It’s the second time he has given up 11 earned runs in a start this year, making him the first Red Sox pitcher to do it.
The Tigers took an early lead on Torres’ two-run homer in the first inning.
Detroit then scored nine runs in the third. Riley Greene hit a two-run single and scored when it skipped past Abreu in right field and rolled to the wall. Sweeney added a three-run homer later in the inning.
Houck faced 11 batters in the inning and got just one out before being replaced by Sean Newcomb.
Key moment
Jobe looked to be in serious trouble when he walked Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman to load the bases in the third. Kristian Campbell and Abreu each hit the ball hard — with exit velocities over 100 mph — but Carpenter snagged Campbell’s sinking liner to right and Torres made a routine play on Abreu’s grounder.
Key stat
Detroit hadn’t scored 11 runs in the first three innings since a 14-8 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 8, 2008.
Up next
The teams play the second game of their series Tuesday. RHP Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.01) starts for Boston, while Detroit had yet to announce a starter.
