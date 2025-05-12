Cypress Hill

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com.

Hands will be waving all night long when legendary California hip-hop act Cypress Hill slays with songs like “Insane in the Brain” and “Hits from the Bong.” With a discography that dates back to 1991, the Grammy-nominated group has sold millions of albums. In 2019, Cypress Hill became the first hip-hop band to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Rapper Meyhem Lauren opens the show.

Mary Frances Leahy

8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com.

Mary Frances Leahy is a fiddler, pianist, composer and dancer from Ontario. She might only be 19, but Leahy’s been performing since she was 5 with her famous fiddling parents Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Mary Frances has six younger siblings and has carved out her own career with Celtic music infused with jazz and Latin influences. Last year’s instrumental album “First Light” is home to nine hypnotic compositions, including “Cheerio,” “Dance of the Faeries” and the poignant closing track “Dreamcatcher.”

Spring Plant & Herb Sale

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. tatehousemuseum.org.

Tate House Museum opens for the season on June 7, but you can visit on Saturday for its annual plant and herb sale. You’ll find an array of blooms, annuals, perennials, succulents and more. The Tate House Gardening Committee will be there to offer advice. The sale also features gently used gardening books and tools.

Children’s author and illustrator Maryann Cocca-Leffer will be signing copies of her books, including “Marabella’s Moment.” Cocca-Leffer is also a potter, and has donated a bird bath to be raffled off. All proceeds from the sale benefit the museum’s educational programs.

‘The Barber of the Cape’

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cape Neddick Lobster Pound, 60 Shore Road, York, $95, limited number of show only tickets for $15. operainthepines.org.

Opera in the Pines stages a unique performance at the Cape Neddick Lobster Pound with the world premiere of the immersive show “The Barber of the Cape.” The Maine-centric adaptation of “The Barber of Seville” is a celebration of lobstering, seafood and tourism.

With romance, mistaken identity and the added element of visitors “from away,” “The Barber of the Cape” makes the audience part of the story. Tickets include a pre-show dinner with seatings starting at 5:15 p.m. Meals include New England clam chowder, fancy entree options like lobster sauté and vegetarian bucatini florentine, with a post-show dessert.

Auburn Lobster Festival

1-6 p.m. Saturday. Festival Plaza, Main Street, Auburn. auburnlobsterfestival.com.

You might not think of Auburn as a hot spot for lobsters, but the Auburn Lobster Festival draws a huge crowd. This year’s festival has a country theme and features live tunes by Haggard & Cashed, Josiah Dyer and Lexi James. Quench your thirst with a lineup of local breweries and hit several food trucks. There will also be a marine touch tank, a buoy decorating contest and the traditional lobster bake.

South Portland SpringFest

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Mill Creek Park, South Portland. springfest.com.

South Portland’s annual SpringFest kicks off at 8 a.m. with a fun run, the Unstoppable Gnome Community Road Race. The course weaves through the city’s Knightville neighborhood. One-, 3- and 5-mile options are open to everyone. At 11 a.m., head to Mill Creek Park for the rest of the festivities, with activities like a children’s entrepreneur marketplace, cornhole tournament and Hinckley Street food truck takeover. Live music will take place all day with performances by Los Galactacos, The Mosaics, Hadicol Bouncers, Pejepscot Station and KindKids Music.

