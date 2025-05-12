The Trump administration has cut off $35 million in grant funding to Maine that the state uses to expand digital access for rural and low-income residents and small businesses.

The Maine Connectivity Authority, the state agency leading an expansion of broadband and digital access in Maine, announced Monday that it received formal notice about termination of three federal grant programs to improve digital skills, provide internet safety education and ensure people have affordable devices.

The grants fall under the federal Digital Equity Act, a Biden-era initiative that President Donald Trump last week denounced as “racist.” The move to cut funding under the federal law is expected to face court challenges.

“This announcement is deeply disappointing, and MCA is exploring Maine’s options to respond to the legality of the grant termination,” said Maine Connectivity Authority President Andrew Butcher in a written statement. “Our team is evaluating how to best proceed with critical programming and investments currently underway through our statewide digital equity strategy.”

The affected programs were created and funded as part of an effort to improve high-speed internet and technology access in underserved communities. The Digital Equity Act was part of a bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law under the Biden administration.

The Maine funding included $10 million to fund the Digital Opportunity Networks grant program, a statewide device donation and refurbishment campaign, and an educational platform for technical assistance and $13.8 million that was awarded to the National Digital Equity Center to provide digital skills training, technical support, telehealth access and affordable device programs in Maine.

The NDEC was partnering with 19 organizations including the Maine State Library, Maine Community College System and the Maine Adult Education Association on that work.

The cuts also include $11 million that was awarded to the Greater Portland Council of Governments to provide technology and digital skills education, digital services for municipal governments, device programs and business support programs.

The federal funding awards were announced this past winter and the programs were expected to serve nearly 130,000 people in Maine, according to the Maine Connectivity Authority. The agency said in a news release Monday that the cuts are part of a nationwide termination of grants across all states.

The cuts come after Trump attacked the Digital Equity Act last week, calling it “racist” and “illegal” in a social media post.

“I am ending this IMMEDIATELY, and saving Taxpayers BILLIONS OF DOLLARS!” Trump wrote on the platform Truth Social.

This story will be updated.

