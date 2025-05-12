I’ll admit, since retiring my shin guards in sixth grade, I’ve been in the “soccer is boring” camp — an increasingly unpopular group of close-minded sports fans who, at least in my case, may have some unresolved issues from being ridiculed for their love of baseball.

What can I say, hurt people hurt people. But seeing the enthusiasm surrounding the Hearts of Pine’s inaugural season has inspired me to reconsider my stance and give The Beautiful Game another shot, if for no other reason than FOMO.

I still don’t get how people were quite so pumped, committing to season tickets and decking themselves out in navy-and-green merch before the team even played a single game. But maybe that speaks to what all Portland professional sports are really about — not records or rosters, but something to do.

As someone who occasionally likes doing things, especially things outside, even more so when they involve food and drink and most of all if they’re not much of a hassle to get to, I had plenty of reason to think I might enjoy going to a Hearts of Pine game, regardless of my feelings about soccer. So, I requested a media pass for the true home opener last week at Fitzpatrick Stadium for the purpose of letting other soccer cynics, who might be hemming and hawing about purchasing tickets this season (the rest of which went on sale Monday), know if it was worth their while.

My experience got off to a shaky start when I could see that all of the on-street spots along Deering Avenue, where I normally park for Sea Dogs games, were taken. I quickly turned down a side street and another, both also already full, but ended up finding a space on Falmouth Street about a five-minute (slightly soggy) walk from the stadium — nothing that would count as a hassle anywhere other than Portland.

Following the sounds of a loudspeaker and marching-band music, I made my way to the entrance and, after getting through a very short line, walked into what felt like another realm, where everyone was happy, even in the rain, and food served from shacks, carts, trucks and trailers was always within arm’s reach.

Advertisement

When upbeat dance music wasn’t booming through the sound system, the Dirigo Union supporters’ group filled in with their drum beats, brass instruments and chants. Street sign-like stands pointed to different parts of the stadium, adding to the pop-up town feel.

I didn’t have a seat, so I spent most of my time there wandering around, taking note of the various food options (oysters, falafel, Nutella sandwiches and dill-garnished hot dogs among them), but I stopped every so often to try to take in the game too.

One big difference between this crowd and that at, say, Hadlock Field was that most people were watching, whether they were sitting in their seat, standing in a beer line or walking back to the stands with their food. They took out their phones to record corner kicks and audibly reacted to every play.

And though I was trying to observe the scene more than anything, after a shot by a Hearts of Pine player narrowly missed the net, I heard myself let out the same “awww” as everyone else.

Maybe I could get into soccer, I thought, but that would just be a bonus. I was already sold on the Hearts of Pine.

Copy the Story Link