A $53.82 million budget for SAD 51, the school district for Cumberland and North Yarmouth, passed an initial hurdle this week and will go on the June ballot in both municipalities.

Up by about 7.12% from the current fiscal year, increases in salaries and benefits make up 87% of the budget increase, while other projects and positions were cut or delayed.

“The board has made a significant investment in personnel this year,” said SAD 51 Superintendent of Schools Jeff Porter when presenting the budget at a school board meeting on April 17.

In January, the Cumberland-North Yarmouth district schools finalized a new teacher contract with the Education Association, the teachers union for SAD 51. The new contract, which applied retroactively from September 2024 until May 2027, will raise teacher salaries by 8% in aggregate over the 2025-2026 school year. The district is now in contract negotiations with ed techs.

While the school budget costs have increased by 7.12%, taxes on Cumberland and North Yarmouth will only increase by about half of that or less. Under the school budget, North Yarmouth taxpayers can expect a tax rate increase of 1.9%, or an additional $38 of property taxes per $100,000 of assessed property value. This is in addition to municipal budget increases, which will contribute another $16 per $100,000 in value.

“Our expenditures have gone up, but our tax rate has not changed significantly, thankfully,” Porter said at the April 17 school board meeting.

Cumberland taxpayers will pay $86 per $100,000 of assessed property value toward education, a tax rate increase of 3.7%. This comes as the Cumberland municipal budget increases 2.7%. Both North Yarmouth and Cumberland taxpayers will also pay about $3 more in taxes per $100,000 of assessed property value toward Cumberland County.

In the next fiscal year, the district is not looking to do a lot of capital projects, as the One Campus Project is already underway. The budget will fund smaller projects including track resurfacing, a new modular classroom at Greely Middle School, and building maintenance including painting.

Between March 6 and April 17, the district adjusted the proposed budget to accommodate a 13% increase in health insurance costs instead of the anticipated 10%. Principals and staff examined their budgets to find the $203,000 to absorb this increase. The district delayed replacing a student van that has rust for another year. A vacant custodial supervisor position was removed and a Regular Education Ed Tech III at Greely High School that helped with intervention support was cut. Porter said the school will use a different model for intervention services with the loss of this position.

The district anticipates receiving $918,000 in federal funds for the next fiscal year, an estimate not yet received from the Department of Education but projected by the school board from funds received over the two most recent fiscal years. At the April 17 meeting, Porter addressed concerns that the district’s funding in particular will be cut by the Trump administration as it targets Maine for allowing transgender students to compete in school sports on the teams that match their gender identity.

“I’ve said consistently from the beginning, this is a legal issue, constitutionally … there is not relationship between the federal government and a local school district or local municipality. The relationship is between federal and state,” said Porter.

The Department of Justice named the State of Maine Department of Education as the defendant in the complaint saying Maine is violating Title IX by allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports, which the Maine Department of Education denies. Porter said that in the case of federal funding cuts to Maine, the district has a backup plan, which he did not describe.

At the May 8 District Budget Meeting, 100 residents of Cumberland and North Yarmouth gathered at the Greely Center for the Arts to vote on the budget in person. The budget passed, 80-20.

On June 10, the budget will seek final voter approval through a budget validation referendum on Cumberland and North Yarmouth ballots. If approved, the school board will certify results of referendum on June 18.

