YARMOUTH — As athletic director at Kennebunk High, Joe Schwartzman has been girls lacrosse coach Annie Barker’s boss. As a volunteer assistant coach with the team, he’s worked under Barker. It’s as the father to three girls who came through Barker’s lacrosse program where Schwartzman saw her true impact.

“As a parent, she was great with my girls (Kyra, Hallie, and Lili). All three played college lacrosse. All three were captains in high school and captains in college. They learned great leadership from her,” Schwartzman said Tuesday afternoon, after the Rams 16-2 win at North Yarmouth Academy.

Not that Barker needed it to vault herself into the pantheon of the state’s top lacrosse coaches, but the win was a milestone for the 25-year coach of the Rams. It was her 300th, and Barker was quick to spread credit for Kennebunk’s sustained success.

“Our motto in Kennebunk is, we try to create a family every year,” Barker said before a small celebration with her team. “I’m not doing this by myself.”

Barker joins a small club, and is only the fourth high school lacrosse coach in the state to earn 300 wins. She joins longtime Waynflete girls lacrosse coach Cathie Connors, and boys coaches Ben Raymond of Cape Elizabeth and Don Glover, who retired in 2003 with 303 wins, most coming with the Brunswick boys.

Tuesday’s win was typical Kennebunk, pretty much dominant from the start. After spotting the Panthers an early 1-0 lead, the Rams scored the next 11 goals, led 12-2 at the half, and cruised to the historic win.

Now a player who recently completed her second season at Brown, Ruby Sliwkowski is the best player to come through Barker’s Kennebunk program. She scored 227 goals in her three seasons, with 109 assists. The Rams were undefeated Class A state champions each of those seasons, 2021, 2022, and 2023, three of Barker’s five state titles.

It’s the little things that stick with Sliwkowski now, the traditions started by Barker. The team dinners on the water before every playoff game. The ribbons the team wore in every playoff game. The simple love Barker gives to every member of the team.

“And most of all caring so much about every athlete individually. Her coaching ability and love for her athletes is something so few and far between that I will cherish forever,” Sliwkowski said.

Helen Kennie and Camdyn Keenan are juniors on this season’s Kennebunk team. They came up through the town’s youth lacrosse program, seeing Barker as some intimidating figure, pulling the strings of the team they couldn’t wait to join. As freshmen, it didn’t take long for that apprehension to wash away. Now, Kennie and Keenan know Barker as Coachie, the term of endearment the Rams bestowed upon her.

That connection with her teams is what makes Barker a success, Schwartzman said. He recalled his time as a youth lacrosse coach, coaching his daughters as they learned the game. Barker was there, involved with the youth program and building that family atmosphere at all levels.

“That’s how you build a culture and good teams every single year,” Schwartzman said.

Twenty-five years in, Barker has no interest in stopping soon. This year’s team has just two seniors, and 11 freshmen. After a few season of coaching veteran squads, she’s enjoying working with a young team again. Kennebunk improved to 6-0 with its win Tuesday. The Rams are No. 1 in the latest Varsity Maine girls lacrosse poll, a familiar spot for the team.

Retire? Why?

“It’s fun. When it doesn’t get fun, maybe. We took in 11 freshmen this year and they’re as nice as can be,” Barker said. “Why would you walk away from this?”

