Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman and Biddeford-Saco Superintendent Jeremy Ray are working to get state lawmakers to support two bills before the Legislature that would increase state education funding.

In a memo to the Biddeford community, Ray wrote that the bills would significantly impact Biddeford’s school funding and taxpayer equity, and would reflect the true costs of educating Biddeford students and provide much-needed tax relief for the community.

One of the bills supported by Ray and Grohman is LD 193, which would establish a 0.50 reimbursement weight for students experiencing homelessness, helping to sustain critical services including staffing, family assistance, food security programs and housing navigation.

“We’ve seen homelessness grow in Biddeford,” Ray said. “All of these pieces go in to support students and families during a very difficult time. The current funds just don’t stretch far enough.”

In recent years, Biddeford has experienced a significant increase in student homelessness, Ray said, creating unique educational challenges not reflected in current state education funding.

According to Ray, Biddeford schools serve approximately 64% economically disadvantaged students compared to just 34% in Saco.

“In communities like Biddeford, kids are getting a different shake,” Ray said. “We have to look at ways to help disadvantaged kids and make sure that as a state, we’re helping those in need.”

Another bill supported by Ray and Grohman is LD 501, which would increase the reimbursement funding districts receive for every economically disadvantaged student to at least 20 cents.

This change would better align Maine with national standards, which typically fund disadvantaged students at 25% higher rates, Ray said.

“It’s about recognizing that a classroom with 60% or higher disadvantaged students is very different,” he said.

Students experiencing homelessness face insurmountable challenges like food insecurity, lack of study space, and heightened stress, Ray said.

“It’s endless the amount of anxiety that builds up in kids,” Ray said. “If you went to school in the morning and you didn’t know where you were going to sleep that night, learning becomes secondary.”

Grohman said that communities like Biddeford, where there is a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students, actually receive less funding than more affluent communities.

According to Grohman, Maine’s current education funding formula is “backwards.”

“It’s like a reverse Robin Hood. It takes from the poor and gives to the rich,” Grohman said. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Public school funding is largely based on local property taxes, which can fluctuate based on home valuation. Biddeford has seen a recent increase in home valuation, meaning that homes in the area are becoming more expensive to own.

Because of this increased valuation, the state considers Biddeford to be an area less in need of funding.

But that is not the case, Ray said.

“They’re assuming people can pay,” Ray said. “But 60% of our students are still disadvantaged.”

With the increase of home prices also comes the increase in taxes for Biddeford residents, which can put a strain on families already struggling to get by.

Implementing LD 501 and LD 193 would alleviate some of the tax burden on taxpayers, Grohman said, benefiting students and taxpayers alike.

“It’s imperative that the Legislature undertakes a comprehensive reform of the funding model to ensure that all students, regardless of their zip code, have access to quality education,” Grohman said.

