The annual Biddeford-Saco Memorial Day parade will take place this year as a celebration at Waterhouse Field.

Ongoing construction in downtown Biddeford has displaced the parade, said Delilah Poupore, Heart of Biddeford director.

“We have been organizing the parade for over 10 years, and occasionally there have been changes for our format with severe weather and during the pandemic,” Poupore said. “This year, we found with the construction and traffic, that we needed to not shut any roads down.”

Construction on Elm and Hooper streets has been ongoing since early April, causing traffic and disrupting downtown travel.

The project, which will last approximately six months, has construction workers digging trenches and upgrading gas and water mains, as well as storm drains, on the short stretch of Elm Street (Route 1).

Over the last month, local businesses have noticed a disruption in traffic due to the construction, but Heart of Biddeford is determined to host a Memorial Day celebration regardless of the changes.

“We’re just trying something different,” Poupore said.

The Biddeford-Saco Memorial Day celebration will take place on Monday, May 26, and will feature performances from the Thornton Academy band, Biddeford High School and Middle School combined band, and Saco Middle School band.

The ceremony will also include a talk from veteran Don Chretien and will celebrate the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War 50 years ago.

Instead of parading through downtown Biddeford, a small ceremonial parade will take place at Waterhouse Field.

While the Memorial Day ceremony may be different this year, Poupore said Heart of Biddeford has not received backlash from the community about the changes.

“We’ve done a lot of parades and ceremonies, and it’s just part of being an organizer,” Poupore said. “Sometimes you just have to figure out the safest thing to do while honoring those who have served and died for our country. That’s the most important thing.”

Poupore also emphasized the importance of honoring veterans at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony.

“It really means a lot to veterans when people take the time out of their day to celebrate them,” Poupore said. “It’s really important that people make an effort to come out and honor them.”

