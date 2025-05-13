A Brewer pediatrician has been cleared of allegations he ignored a woman’s concerns that her child was shaken by the baby’s father.

The Maine Board of Medical Licensure agreed after hearing from several witnesses Tuesday that Dr. Albert Adams had not violated any professional or ethical standards earlier this year.

The board’s deliberation was brief, and members didn’t say much after a 5-hour hearing where they heard from Adams and several others. Before the vote, the doctor’s attorney said the decision came down to who the board found more credible — Adams or the mother.

In an order filed April 14, the board said Adams had met with the mother, her infant and the baby’s father on Jan. 7.

The order stated Adams had a “long-standing relationship” with the father and his family. Adams clarified Tuesday the man had been his patient many years ago, nothing more.

The mother told a detective for the board earlier this year that the baby’s father shook the child violently on Jan. 6, and that she had called Adams’ office that night to schedule an emergency appointment.

Advertisement

Adams and his staff said Tuesday this was a regularly scheduled appointment. They said they had no records of the mother’s call.

The mother told the detective that Adams didn’t respond to concerns she raised during that appointment and that he would keep the conversation “off the books.”

Related Brewer doctor could face suspension after mom says he ignored shaken baby concerns

Adams denied this conversation ever having taken place. He said he has received allegations of child abuse and neglect before and always reports it to the state.

“I’m 100% certain that she did not tell me that,” said Adams.

The mother was not named Tuesday, and she didn’t show up to testify.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to receive testimony from infant’s mother,” Assistant Attorney General Philip Mantis told board members before their decision. “I do believe there’s enough documentation in the record … supporting the allegations.”

Advertisement

A public health nurse who works for the state called a hotline for suspected abuse or neglect after meeting with the mother in March. That’s when the mother told her about the Jan. 7 visit.

Child protective services later called Adams’ office. That was the first time Adams said he had heard of the shaken baby concern.

The nurse said the mother had described other instances of domestic violence with the father and that she had filed for a protection from abuse order around the same time they met.

“There’s just so many reasons here to question and believe the mother’s story,” Adams’ attorney Christopher Taintor told the board. “We know the police didn’t believe it, we know DHHS didn’t believe it – you shouldn’t believe it either.”

Copy the Story Link