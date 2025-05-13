Shortly after Slam Tilt Records and Games opened its basement doors on Maine Street in Brunswick this spring, a 12-year-old girl came in to buy a Deftones CD.

That’s the kind of customer interaction that owner Joe Hinkle loves — sharing the media he loved as a kid with the next generation.

“That’s the beauty of it, is seeing the genuine excitement from people of all ages,” Hinkle said.

Located just under the Social Goose Bar, Slam Tilt is a one-stop shop for all things retro, offering used games, records and memorabilia in addition to new products.

Or, as Hinkle puts it, products that make customers say: “Holy crap, I can’t believe you have that.”

Though the store soft opened in March, Slam Tilt’s official grand opening and ribbon-cutting is this Saturday, with food from the Social Goose, special sales and a live performance by Coburn Neptune.

The sole owner and operator of Slam Tilt, Hinkle, who is originally from Nashua, New Hampshire, moved to Brunswick a few years ago. A childhood spent in retro gaming stores and a love for collecting inspired him to launch Slam Tilt after the space on Maine Street opened up.

“It’s an absolute lifelong dream of mine come true,” Hinkle said.

Midcoast pinball enthusiasts will be excited to see that Hinkle’s shop is home to six machines, including Transformers, Godzilla and Attack from Mars.

“There was a huge opportunity for there to be a good pinball spot in the Midcoast,” Hinkle said. “There’s a lot of players in Maine that play competitive pinball … Most of the locations are down in the Portland area, and lots of players that live in the [Brunswick] area don’t have a place to play.”

A longtime member of the pinball community, Hinkle hosts a weekly pinball league out of the shop, which has already seen some early success.

“For the league, we’ve got like eight or nine new players to the hobby — and that’s what it’s all about,” Hinkle said.

“They come in as customers, and they leave as pinball fans.”

Right now, Hinkle’s inventory includes cool items like limited run records and Super Nintendo games. The great part about being a small operation, he said, is that he can adjust his inventory according to customers’ needs and even special-order products for them.

Hinkle credits the local gaming community for connecting him with interesting products and even lending their pinball machines to be played at the store. Fellow Brunswick business owners have been great supporters, as well as the Brunswick Downtown Association, he said.

“I’m a single proprietor, a dad trying to live his dream in Maine,” Hinkle said. “I’m incredibly thankful to everyone so far for helping to build this thing into existence.”

