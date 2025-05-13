Main Street Bath and the Maine Maritime Museum are hosting Spring Into Summer 2025 from May 16-18, a weekend packed with shopping, family fun and community pride in downtown Bath.
Hailed by Main Street Bath as the city’s “most popular local shopping event,” the weekend includes a $50/$10 Sale. Look for the sunflower pinwheels decorating pots outside participating stores and restaurants. Spend $50 or more at a participating business, bring your receipt to the Main Street Bath Information Tent (between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the corner of Front and Centre streets) and receive a $10 Gift of Bath — spendable at over 60 local businesses.
Other Spring Into Summer activities include Downtown Bath Trolley Tours, Community Day at the Maine Maritime Museum, a book sale and E-Demo Day & Bike Repair Pop-Up.
There will be free admission at Maine Maritime Museum, discounted cruises, live demonstrations and the raising of the Wyoming flags. Learn more at mainemaritimemuseum.org.
The Spring Into Summer Book Sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Library Park Gazebo. All proceeds benefit the Patten Free Library.
The E-Demo Day & Bike Repair Pop-Up is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridge Park, 23 Commercial St. Learn about electric equipment, test drive a Pedego E-Bike, get your bike tuned up, and join a family bike ride at noon (helmets required for the ride).
For more Spring Into Summer details, go to visitbath.com/spring-into-summer.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.