Main Street Bath and the Maine Maritime Museum are hosting Spring Into Summer 2025 from May 16-18, a weekend packed with shopping, family fun and community pride in downtown Bath.

Hailed by Main Street Bath as the city’s “most popular local shopping event,” the weekend includes a $50/$10 Sale. Look for the sunflower pinwheels decorating pots outside participating stores and restaurants. Spend $50 or more at a participating business, bring your receipt to the Main Street Bath Information Tent (between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the corner of Front and Centre streets) and receive a $10 Gift of Bath — spendable at over 60 local businesses.

Other Spring Into Summer activities include Downtown Bath Trolley Tours, Community Day at the Maine Maritime Museum, a book sale and E-Demo Day & Bike Repair Pop-Up.

There will be free admission at Maine Maritime Museum, discounted cruises, live demonstrations and the raising of the Wyoming flags. Learn more at mainemaritimemuseum.org.

The Spring Into Summer Book Sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Library Park Gazebo. All proceeds benefit the Patten Free Library.

The E-Demo Day & Bike Repair Pop-Up is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridge Park, 23 Commercial St. Learn about electric equipment, test drive a Pedego E-Bike, get your bike tuned up, and join a family bike ride at noon (helmets required for the ride).

For more Spring Into Summer details, go to visitbath.com/spring-into-summer.

