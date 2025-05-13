UUCB Concerts for a Cause will present the award-winning Celtic folk trio House of Hamill at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick to raise money for Brunswick Teen Center and Maine Family Planning.

Pennsylvania-based House of Hamill features Brian Buchanan and Rose Baldino of the Celtic folk-rock band Enter the Haggis. They are both accomplished traditional fiddle players and classical violinists with over 25 years of writing and performance experience between them. They write unusual new fiddle tunes and exciting, unpredictable original songs while breathing new life into traditional and contemporary songs. A third full-time member, Caroline Browning, recently joined the duo, playing bass and mandolin and on vocals. The group’s music occupies a space between traditional Irish and sophisticated indie folk.

House of Hamill is a fixture on festival stages across the U.S., and have shared their music and stories on the country’s premier folk stages. House of Hamill’s original song “Banks of the Brandywine” was a grand-prize winner in the 2024 John Lennon Songwriting Contest, and the video for the all-violin cover of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” amassed over 16 million views on Facebook, where it was shared over 400,000 times. In 2024, the trio had the No. 1 album, “Wildfire,” and No. 1 song, “Highway Man,” in the FAI Folk Charts and was a finalist in the International Acoustic Music Awards.

Whether ripping through a set of original jigs and reels, adding lush three-part harmonies into traditional folk ballads or cracking up an audience with stories from the road, House of Hamill puts on a show that captivates audiences from the very first note.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $10 for students/children, and are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or online at ticketstripe.com/houseofhamill3.

Copy the Story Link