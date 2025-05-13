On April 28, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust in Damariscotta closed on the purchase of its largest independent acquisition to date in Newcastle. The 270-acre Deer Meadow Brook Preserve is part of a block of nearly 4,700 acres of undeveloped wildlife habitat along Deer Meadow Brook.

Located on West Hamlet Road, the Rugman family property extends from the shore of Damariscotta Lake at State Route 215 (Pond Road) to Deer Meadow Brook, where it includes over 1,600 feet of stream frontage.

Deer Meadow Brook flows into Marsh River and eventually into the Sheepscot River. The forested corridor to either side of the brook represents the largest undeveloped block of land in Newcastle. In addition to protecting water quality in the brook and beyond, the area provides habitat for abundant wildlife. Extensive beaver-engineered wetlands on the property support inland wading birds and waterfowl, while the forested uplands provide important wintering grounds for deer.

The conserved area extends the River~Link wildlife corridor, a vital ecological passage that runs from Boothbay to Newcastle along the Boothbay Peninsula. This passage allows for free movement from south to north along the peninsula for species such as deer, moose, bear, bobcat, fisher and waterfowl.

“This is a stunning property,” Coastal Rivers Executive Director Steven Hufnagel said in a prepared release. “Having so many community values come together in this project — from water quality to wildlife habitat, from new trails to affordable homes — makes it that much more exciting.”

In addition to conserving valuable wildlife habitat and protecting water quality, the Deer Meadow Brook corridor offers exciting opportunities for community recreation, including for hunting, a traditional use which will continue under Coastal Rivers’ ownership.

The purchase of the Deer Meadow Brook Preserve was made possible through generous low-cost lending support from The Conservation Fund. Coastal Rivers has also applied for support through a North American Wetland Conservation Act grant administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as part of a larger partnership of conservation organizations.

A majority of the needed funds will be secured through the resale of the 1880s farmhouse and surrounding 12 acres of woods and farm fields with a deed provision that helps to conserve a key portion of the high-quality farmland for future agricultural use. The 12-acre property will be listed and available for viewing in late May.

Additionally, Coastal Rivers is seeking a subdivision permit from the Town of Newcastle to divide a 2.5-acre lot located along the road to the east of the farmhouse. This lot will also be available for sale and offers the opportunity to address a shortage of residential homes in the area.

