A Deering High School student was mistakenly apprehended by South Portland police during their lunch period Wednesday afternoon.

The student was one block away from the school when he was detained and later released, according to a letter sent to the school by the principal, Jake Giessman.

“The student was released shortly after police realized he wasn’t the person they were looking for, but the incident was upsetting to the student involved and to other Deering students who witnessed it,” the letter read.

Portland Public Schools confirmed that South Portland police “mistakenly” detained the student during lunch hour, when the high school allows students to leave campus for lunch. The “intended subject” of the police apprehension is not a student at Portland Public Schools, and there is no risk to the Deering High School community, Giessman wrote in the letter.

A spokesperson for the South Portland Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about the incident, including why the student was mistaken as a suspect, what he was accused of and how he was apprehended.

This story will be updated.

