The fishery biologist for the Sebago Lake region of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will update anglers and conservationist on recent work and future projects at the Tuesday, May 20, monthly get-together of the Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Jim Pellerin will present “Region A Fisheries – A Review of Recent and Future Work” at 7 p.m. at Sea Dog Brewing, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham.
Pellerin has a 28-year career in natural resource management consisting of research, conservation, planning, regulation, policy and implementation. He is responsible for the protection and enhancement of freshwater fishery resources in southern Maine, which involves monitoring and assessing fish populations, developing stocking programs, advancing commercial and recreational fishing regulations, enhancing public access to public waters of the state, and serving as a review agent for various state and federal environmental review agencies.
Trout Unlimited members and the public are invited to attend. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The event is free; dinner and drinks can be purchased.
MMBTU monthly membership meetings are held at Sea Dog on the third Tuesday of each month, September through May.
