Freeport Players presents a comic murder-mystery dinner theater, “Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman” by Michael Druce, at the First Parish Church Hall (downstairs at 40 Main St., Freeport) at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17.

Expect lots of laughs and plenty of audience participation. Ticket price of $45 includes snacks/appetizers, taco dinner, homemade desserts and coffee/tea. BYOB for alcoholic drinks. Tickets are available only in advance at fcponline.org. (Tickets not expected to be available at the door, as these usually sell out.) Guests can indicate online who they want to sit with at the event.

This spicy comedy is filled with zany characters, outrageous lines, loads of puns and plenty of hot sauce. Prescott Knight, owner of the Hot Knights Genuine Pepper Sauce empire, discovers on the morning of the annual Knight Family Barbecue that someone is trying to kill him. A family meeting is hastily arranged, and Prescott announces he is changing his will so that the recipe for Hot Knights will pass into the right hands. Hours later, family members find Prescott dead and the recipe stolen. Prescott’s family, his lawyer, the housekeeper and the gardener are all suspects. With the help of audience members, who have been given clue packets, Judge Titus A. Drumm slowly unravels the mystery.

The director is Linda Duarte and the dinner chef is David Hansen. Cast members are: Shirley Bernier, Karyn Diamond, Hali Fortin, Nate Levesque, Jillian Lovejoy, John Paterson, Peter Nicoll, Henry Quintal, Dorothy Shull, Beth Saufler, David Wallace and Thom Watson. Producer is Judy Lloyd, who can be reached for more information at jelloyd68@yahoo.com. Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, CO. FP Season Sponsor is Kennebec Savings Bank.

Copy the Story Link