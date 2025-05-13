Alex Wight is planning a new venture in the Old Port: a French-themed wine bar to be called Elizabeth. Wight, who owns Crown Jewel on Great Diamond Island, aims to open the business in October.

The restaurant/bar will be located at 47 Wharf St. in the space that used to house Jefe Juan’s. Wight is undertaking the venture with chef Duncan Biddulph and pastry chef Ashley Robinson, who are moving to Maine from Chicago to open Elizabeth.

The wine bar will focus on “innovative, forward-thinking French classics,” Wight said, adding that while the menu is made up of “smallish” plates, the idea is that customers will be able to eat a full meal. The plan was an 100% French wine list, but Wight is keeping her eye on tariffs before committing to that. (President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs of 200% on French wines, later walking that back to 20%. During the current 90-day pause, tariffs on French goods entering the U.S. stand at 10%.)

The group will be gutting the space, which, when it’s reconfigured, will seat about 30. The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday, likely from 4 to 11 p.m.

“I love French food,” Wight said. “I’ve been mentally sitting on this concept for a couple years now and just haven’t felt like I’ve come across the right space in which to execute it. This space had the right energy and the right feel, and I could see this concept coming to life. ”

Robinson grew up in Cape Elizabeth and has previously worked in New York and Chicago, including at The Bakery at Fat Rice. Biddulph, who is her husband, counts Lulu Cafe, Rootstock and the Publican among his culinary credits.

Wight herself previously founded Flanagan’s Table in Buxton, a monthly dinner series with a rotating chef. In New York, she worked with Chef Daniel Boulud and at Saveur and Martha Stewart magazines.

Copy the Story Link