Bath at Play is hosting its first annual Spring Colors 5K and Half-K Color Run on Sunday, May 18, to raise funds for the nonprofit’s programming.
“We’re incredibly excited to host the first-ever Spring Colors color run in Bath,” John Byram, president and founder of Bath at Play, aid in a prepared release. “We aim to bring our Midcoast community together in a swirl of color, laughter and purpose — all to celebrate spring
and support Bath at Play’s mission to make Maine a more joyful, active and playful place for everyone.”
The untimed 5K course will go through downtown Bath bursting with spring colors. Participants will begin and end the run at Bridge Park at 23 Commercial St. on the banks of the Kennebec River. Volunteers will be scattered along the course wafting puffs of colored powder to runners. For the littler runners, a shorter, one-third-mile, closed course around Bridge Park is available, and they can do as many half-k color loops as their legs (and T-shirts) can handle. The timing of the two runs means that the 5K participants will run first and can meet back up with their littles to get an added color burst for the half-K.
Race day check-in and registration opens at 7:30 a.m. The 5K run begins at 8:30 a.m. and the half-K run begins at 9:15 a.m. Registrations for 2025 are limited to 250 participants. For more information and to register, visit springcolors.bathatplay.org.
The 2025 Spring Colors 5K and Half-K Color Run is sponsored by Reverie Coffeehouse, Wilcox Wellness & Fitness Brunswick, and Bath Savings Institution – Bath Branch.
Bath at Play aims to empower Maine communities through dynamic and inclusive play by funding, establishing and maintaining privately funded community play spaces for Maine’s current and future generations.
