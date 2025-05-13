Erik Swenson and Ryan Shugars combined on a perfect game as Scarborough remained undefeated by shutting out Cheverus 7-0 in a Class A South baseball game Tuesday in Scarborough.

Swenson, coming off a no-hitter against Falmouth in his previous start, struck out the first 11 Cheverus batters. Shugars took over in the fifth and struck out five over the final three innings.

Cam Wellman and Kam Duggan each had two hits and two RBI as Scarborough improved to 5-0. Matthew Fallona and Kaiden Carrell drove in one run.

Cheverus dropped to 2-5.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, SANFORD 0: Ben Morin pitched a five-hitter with six strikeouts as the Red Riots (5-1) shut out the Spartans (4-3) in South Portland.

Hudson Iacuessa had two hits, including an RBI single, Brady Main smacked an RBI double, and Easton Healy plated the other run with a groundout.

Noah Corliss got two hits for Sanford.

NOBLE 4, PORTLAND 0: Wesley Turnbull had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored as the Knights (4-3) beat the Bulldogs (0-7) in North Berwick.

Aiden Torno pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing four hits, striking out one and walking none. Alec Hale belted a triple, Owen Gray hit a double, and Aiden Roberts had two RBI.

THORNTON ACADEMY 21, DEERING 1: Parker Bjorklund had three hits, four RBI and two runs scored as the Trojans (6-0) handled the Rams (2-5) in a five-inning game at Hadlock Field.

Brayden Duane added two hits and three RBI, Cameron Cyr collected two hits and two RBI, and Brennan Tabor had two hits and scored four runs for Thornton, which broke it open with a 14-run fourth inning.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 9, FREEPORT 8: Alex Allain and Michael Malia each smacked a two-run homer in the fourth inning as the Raiders (4-3) rallied past the Falcons (2-6) in Fryeburg.

Allain finished with three RBI, and also got the final two outs to earn a save for Fryeburg, which trailed 6-3 entering the fourth.

Freeport’s Ben Bolduc drove in four runs with two doubles and a single. Liam Emmons also had three hits and drove in two runs.

CONY 10, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Jordan Benedict pitched a two-hit shutout for the Rams (6-2) in their five-inning win over the Eagles (0-8) in Augusta.

Benedict struck out seven and allowed one walk.

Parker Morin and Trenton Hayward had two hits and two RBI apiece for Cony. Max Tibbetts also drove in a pair of runs. Hayward and Jack Spellman each had a double.

Blake Grady doubled and AJ Giberson singled for Lincoln’s only hits.

MASSABESIC 6, BONNY EAGLE 1: Parker Soule-Parent was 3 for 3 with three RBI and four stolen bases, leading the Mustangs (2-5) over the Scots (2-5) in Standish.

Brady Batson allowed five hits and one unearned run over six innings for Massabesic, which snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fifth inning. Batson struck out seven and walked one.

Jayden Doughty and Brody Donahue each had two hits for Bonny Eagle.

GORHAM 5, BIDDEFORD 0: The Rams (6-1) scored three times in the fourth inning on their way to a win over the Tigers (6-1) in Gorham.

Gorham took a 1-0 lead on an error in the second inning, then scored on back-to-back squeeze bunts by Dante Cuesta and Cooper White in the fourth. Wyatt Washburn added an RBI single. The Rams also scored on a error in the sixth.

Jack Karlonas pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Kaden Langevin had two hits for Biddeford.

SOFTBALL

KENNEBUNK 4, BONNY EAGLE 2: Julia Pike struck out 14 while pitching a two-hitter and also scored two runs as the Rams (5-2) defeated the Scots (4-3) in Kennebunk.

Pike walked four times, including once with the bases loaded. Maggie Canniff got two hits for Kennebunk, which broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth, then added another run in the sixth.

Bonny Eagle’s Bella Hanson was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

WINDHAM 15, DEERING/PORTLAND 0: Lacie Higgins was 3 for 3 with three RBI, and winning pitcher Lydia Marden drove in two runs as the Eagles (5-1) won a four-inning game against the Phoenix (0-8) in Windham.

Marden allowed just one hit, walked none and struck out five.

Ruby Chase got the lone hit for Deering/Portland.

BIDDEFORD 16, NOBLE 1: Corinne Ramunno hit two doubles and scored twice as the Tigers (4-2) cruised past the Knights (2-5) in Biddeford.

Alya Lagasse added three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Madi Roy also had three hits and three RBI, while Mariah Villandry finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Maddie Blais had three hits and scored three times.

AJ Kimball got the lone hit for Noble.

CONY 10, LINCOLN ACADEMY 7: The Rams (5-3) plated six runs in the first inning en route to a win over the Eagles (2-5) in Augusta.

Suri Ramkissoon, the winning pitcher, had two hits and two stolen bases. Khloe Price added two hits and three RBI.

Claire Ward had two hits and an RBI for Lincoln.

FREEPORT 16, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3: The Falcons (7-2) scored 12 runs in the third inning and rolled to a win over the Raiders (2-4) in Fryeburg.

Carlin Galligan had a two-run triple for Freeport. Kaylin Forrest added an RBI single.

Kaylan Forrest and Azalea Grant each had two hits for Fryeburg.

GIRLS LACROSSE

GORHAM 8, WELLS 5: Logan Doughty, Piper Forgues and Kennady Peary all scored twice to lead the Rams (5-1) past the Warriors (5-2) in Wells.

Kat LaPierre and Libby Springer were the other Gorham goal scorers. Rams goalie Madison Tibbals made four saves.

Kendall Maxon and Caitlin Rooney led Wells with two goals apiece. Ellie Moore added one goal, and Carys Ramsey stopped five shots.

WAYNFLETE 15, NOBLE 3: Lydia Birknes scored four goals, Sklyar Harris had three goals and four assists, and the Flyers (5-1) cruised past the Knights (2-6) in Portland.

Waynflete also got three goals from Casey Curtis, two each from Fallon Culley and Olivia Rogers, and one from Alex Leopold.

Ashley Merchant netted two goals and Bella Costello scored one for Noble.

BOYS LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 19, BIDDEFORD 3: Beckett Mehlhorn became South Portland’s all-time leading goal scorer, putting in five goals as the Red Riots (6-2) routed the Tigers (0-6) in Biddeford.

Mehlhorn now has 186 goals, surpassing the record of 184 set by his brother, Cooper.

Carmine Soucy added two goals and three assists. Lucas Turkewitz and Luke Folley also scored twice.

Wyatt Labonte netted all three Biddeford goals.

