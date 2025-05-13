AUGUSTA — State Auditor Matthew Dunlap says he’s considering challenging incumbent Jared Golden for the Democratic nomination for the 2nd District seat in Congress.

Dunlap, who previously served in the Maine Legislature and as secretary of state, said he’s testing the waters for a possible run because “we live in an increasingly dangerous world” and “while an elected billionaire (Elon Musk) gleefully dismantling the safety mechanisms that generations have come to depend on in the name of ‘efficiency,’ Congress sites idly by, doing nothing.”

“Today, in these uncertain times, we are the leaders we are looking for, and for someone like me, with accumulated knowledge and experience, to step away from the service of my country I feel would be an abrogation of my patriotic duty,” Dunlap said in a written statement.

“As I have begun talking this through with family, friends, and associates, it’s increasingly clear that we ourselves must step up to provide the direction our nation needs,” he continued. “To that end, I am exploring a run for Congress sooner rather than later and will continue to gather information from the people of the Second Congressional District to guide my decision going forward.”

Dunlap did not mention Golden in his announcement.

The 2026 election cycle will be a historic one in Maine. In addition to the state’s two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is facing reelection and the governor’s race is wide open, with Gov. Janet Mills unable to run because of term limits.

Advertisement

Politicians of all stripes are assessing their chances at various races and those decisions will likely impact other races.

Golden, for example, has been raising money for another reelection campaign for Congress, while also being mentioned as a possible gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidate.

But Golden’s voting record and public statements, especially his willingness to work with President Donald Trump and express support for tariffs, have sparked anger from some Democrats, who are eager to see him primaried. His mixed voting record could also make it difficult for Golden to win a Democratic primary.

Related Susan Collins plans to seek reelection in 2026

Golden has narrowly held his seat since dethroning Bruce Poliquin in 2018 in a ranked choice election. He survived the 2024 cycle against a well-funded former NASCAR driver, Austin Theriault, who was backed both by Trump and House Speaker Michael Johnson.

His seat remains a prime pick-up opportunity for Republicans. Already, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who has mostly lived in Florida since ending his two terms as governor, has moved back to Maine and announced his candidacy for the 2nd District seat.

Golden cited the Republican challenger in a written response to the potential primary challenge by Dunlap.

“Matt Dunlap has a small chance of beating me, but zero chance of beating Paul LePage,’ Golden said. “But no matter what anyone says, it’s a free country and Matt can do what he wants.”

Dunlap, of Old Town, ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in 2012. He previously served in the Maine House of Representatives from 1996 to 2004 and as secretary of state from 2005 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2021.

He has been Maine’s state auditor since November 2022. He was appointed to the position in January 2021, but resigned that October, after failing to obtain the required credentials.

Copy the Story Link