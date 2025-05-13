AUGUSTA — State Auditor Matthew Dunlap says he’s considering challenging incumbent Jared Golden for the Democratic nomination for the 2nd District seat in Congress.
Dunlap, who previously served in the Maine Legislature and as secretary of state, said he’s testing the waters for a possible run because “we live in an increasingly dangerous world” and “while an elected billionaire (Elon Musk) gleefully dismantling the safety mechanisms that generations have come to depend on in the name of ‘efficiency,’ Congress sites idly by, doing nothing.”
“Today, in these uncertain times, we are the leaders we are looking for, and for someone like me, with accumulated knowledge and experience, to step away from the service of my country I feel would be an abrogation of my patriotic duty,” Dunlap said in a written statement.
“As I have begun talking this through with family, friends, and associates, it’s increasingly clear that we ourselves must step up to provide the direction our nation needs,” he continued. “To that end, I am exploring a run for Congress sooner rather than later and will continue to gather information from the people of the Second Congressional District to guide my decision going forward.”
Dunlap did not mention Golden in his announcement.
The 2026 election cycle will be a historic one in Maine. In addition to the state’s two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is facing reelection and the governor’s race is wide open, with Gov. Janet Mills unable to run because of term limits.
Politicians of all stripes are assessing their chances at various races and those decisions will likely impact other races.
Golden, for example, has been raising money for another reelection campaign for Congress, while also being mentioned as a possible gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidate.
But Golden’s voting record and public statements, especially his willingness to work with President Donald Trump and express support for tariffs, have sparked anger from some Democrats, who are eager to see him primaried. His mixed voting record could also make it difficult for Golden to win a Democratic primary.
Golden has narrowly held his seat since dethroning Bruce Poliquin in 2018 in a ranked choice election. He survived the 2024 cycle against a well-funded former NASCAR driver, Austin Theriault, who was backed both by Trump and House Speaker Michael Johnson.
His seat remains a prime pick-up opportunity for Republicans. Already, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who has mostly lived in Florida since ending his two terms as governor, has moved back to Maine and announced his candidacy for the 2nd District seat.
Golden cited the Republican challenger in a written response to the potential primary challenge by Dunlap.
“Matt Dunlap has a small chance of beating me, but zero chance of beating Paul LePage,’ Golden said. “But no matter what anyone says, it’s a free country and Matt can do what he wants.”
Dunlap, of Old Town, ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in 2012. He previously served in the Maine House of Representatives from 1996 to 2004 and as secretary of state from 2005 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2021.
He has been Maine’s state auditor since November 2022. He was appointed to the position in January 2021, but resigned that October, after failing to obtain the required credentials.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.