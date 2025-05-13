The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum recently announced a Newcastle student as the winner of its 4th Annual Maine High School Student Guitar Competition. Fifteen-year-old Richie DeLisle, a freshman at Lincoln Academy, placed first in the statewide contest open to Maine high school teens.

DeLisle will receive the grand prize, a Martin guitar, courtesy of Northern Kingdom Music in Bangor. He will perform with members of the Hall of Fame at the 48th Annual Maine Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Show at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls.

DeLisle, the son of Chris and Tara DeLisle of Whitefield, is a self-taught accomplished guitarist who took an interest in guitar as a fifth grader at Chelsea Elementary School and he has been playing guitar ever since. He has never taken a formal lesson.

“I just hear a tune and go to my room and play it,” DeLisle said in a prepared release.

DeLisle has recently learned “tips and tricks” from Maine Country Music Hall of Famer Brian Gelina. After DeLisle heard Gelina play with his band Wild Horse, “that was when I really became interested in playing guitar.”

DeLisle started with the ukulele, played a little drums and eventually settled into playing classic rock guitar. He has 11 guitars and said he works summers to be able to purchase them.

DeLisle learned three country songs for this year’s contest, which he had been waiting to enter since seventh grade but was not eligible until now. Other interests include soccer and baseball.

Four new inductees for 2025 will be honored Sunday followed by a concert showcasing many of the Hall of Fame living legends and a performance by DeLisle. For more information about the show, call 613-5411, email mariaholloway207@gmail.com or find the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame on Facebook. Tickets are $20 at the door, general admission. The Silver Spur is located at 272 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls.

