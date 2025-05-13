AUGUSTA — A proposal to create an annual “day to remember” honoring democracy on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol won initial support from lawmakers in the Maine House of Representatives following a heated debate and party-line vote Tuesday.

The proposal, from Rep. Rafael Macias, D-Topsham, would require the governor to issue a proclamation each year on the date “honoring the resilience of democracy” and encouraging people to use the day to reflect “on the values of democracy, civic responsibility and the importance of protecting constitutional governance.”

“Jan. 6, 2021 is a day I will never forget,” Macias said during a floor debate on the bill. “I’m so glad it will be remembered for what it was — a rebuffed coup attempt that was completed four years later. We should write down how it really happened, otherwise it will be remembered how (rioters) want our descendants to believe it. This bill puts that day on the record.”

The House took an initial vote of 74-65 to advance the bill, LD 702, along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. It still faces an additional House vote as well as votes in the Senate before it could be sent to Gov. Janet Mills for her consideration.

The bill drew heated debate for about a half hour before House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, stood up and asked lawmakers to vote quickly so they could move on to other work.

“If there was ever truly a debate where we’re not changing a vote or convincing each other, it’s this one,” Faulkingham said. “It’s just becoming mean and nasty and I would just encourage members to end this debate and take it to social media. Take it outside. Take it wherever you need to take it. But we’re not convincing each other in here.”

During the debate, Republicans argued the proposal was only fueling division and presenting a one-sided narrative around the events of Jan. 6 while Democrats said the day of remembrance is important for documenting history.

“I am deeply troubled we are wasting time speaking about Jan. 6,” said Assistant Minority Leader Katrina Smith, R-Palermo. “The people of Maine are focused on the future — trying to figure out their electric bills and how to fund their children’s education — not dwelling on the past.”

Smith said Jan. 6 was a gathering of “good American patriots” who came to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the end of President Donald Trump’s first term. “I cannot stand by while this bill passes with only one side of the story looking to be told and memorializing claims that Jan. 6 was a premeditated attack or that only members of Congress suffered on that day,” Smith said.

Rep. Barbara Bagshaw, R-Windham, who was present at the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, recounted her experience Tuesday and condemned Democrats who she said labeled her an insurrectionist and a rioter when she was running for reelection.

“An insurrection is against a sitting president,” Bagshaw said. “On Jan. 6, who was the sitting president? That was Donald John Trump. So he didn’t make an insurrection against himself … I went to hear a speech. I was dragged through the mud. We’re trying to cause further division (with this proposal).”

“Unless we’re going to put facts down and state the truth, we shouldn’t waste taxpayer dollars with this nonsense,” she added.

Rep. Marc Malon, D-Biddeford, said it’s important to remember what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

“This happened, and it was an assault on our democracy, in my opinion,” Malon said. “It’s important that we remember because facts do matter.”

