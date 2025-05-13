This week, I reached out to our Maine representatives regarding President Trump’s proposed budget cuts to public media. These cuts, along with all the other drastic, destructive and completely unnecessary hits to vital programs and departments of our government, they amount to war. A war waged by the Have-More-Than-Enoughs against the Have-Less-Thans.
These cuts are ridiculous too. Public programming only costs about $1.60 per person per year. At this rate, federal funding for public media delivers a bargain. It also ensures timely local emergency alerts, provides educational shows for kids, supports workforce development, preserves our culture and delivers trusted local information.
While I didn’t hear back from Sen. Angus King (other than an automated response saying he’d respond later), Rep. Chellie Pingree wrote to say she’d fight to stop the dismantling of this critical news source for Mainers. I’m hoping Sen. King will join her.
And, while I wish both of them would speak out more loudly and often about all of the dangerous chainsaw reactions of the Trump regime, Sen. Susan Collins’ response was disappointing — but typical. Though she supposedly shares my view that public broadcasting is a necessary resource, she ended with a tepid “As Congress negotiates federal spending legislation, I will keep your views in mind.”
Perhaps Sen. Collins doesn’t actually support these cuts — cuts that’ll hurt rural counties more than anywhere else. But all we have to go on are her words and actions. As always, her customary silence says everything we need to know about where she stands — lockstep alongside Trump.
Anne Rankin
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.