A bill before the Maine Legislature would reduce the total number of charter schools allowed in the state, even as the commission responsible for overseeing them approved a new school this week.

The Maine Charter School Commission greenlit the state’s newest charter Tuesday, a Portland-based middle and high school focused on serving vulnerable populations like multilingual and disabled students. It will be the state’s 10th charter, which could be a problem because a bill to lower the limit on charter schools in Maine from 10 to nine received unanimous approval in the Legislature’s education committee last week.

MOXIE Public Schools plans to enroll 120 students in its first year in a school located near the Portland-Westbrook line, and is focused on students who aren’t well supported by traditional public schools, according to co-founder Beth Rabbitt.

“Student mobility is increasing a ton within Maine … we have an increasing number of multilingual learners who need more language support, as well as kids in foster care who are in special education,” Rabbitt said. The school is intended for anyone, she said, but designed to support the needs of a few groups of students, including new Mainers and students with special education needs.

The charter was approved during a hearing Tuesday with the Maine Charter School Commission, the organization that oversees and approves the state’s charters.

But it’s unclear whether the new cap, which still needs approval by the full Legislature, will prevent MOXIE from getting off the ground. The charter commission’s director said the way her group is interpreting the legislation is that it would not impact an already-approved 10th charter.

MAINE’S CHARTER LANDSCAPE

Maine law currently allows up to 10 state-approved, publicly funded charter schools. There are nine at the moment, since the commission declined to renew Harpswell Coastal Academy’s charter in 2022.

Rep. Gary Drinkwater, R-Milford, sponsored a bill this session that would have allowed the state to increase its 10-school limit by one. The Education and Cultural Affairs Committee was split on the bill in late March before it began discussing a major amendment: The bill would instead reduce the approved number of charters in the state to nine.

Last Wednesday the committee reconsidered the bill, with the reduced cap. Members briefly caucused, then unanimously voted “ought to pass” on the amended version.

The bill will still need approval by the full House and Senate, although with unanimous support at the committee level, that may be a smooth ride.

State Sen. James Libby, R-Cumberland, who proposed the amendment, said in an email Friday that the motivation was financial. “At a time of significant resource shortages, this unanimous vote sends a message to our public schools that the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs does not favor spending millions in per-pupil taxpayer dollars on new charter schools at this time,” he said. “We currently encourage new school development in the private sector.” Libby said MOXIE’s then-pending approval “may have played a role with some members” in the decision to lower the cap. He said concerns were raised about MOXIE’s enrollment goals, in light of “the likelihood of significant local public school funding impacts on existing schools.”

MOXIE founder Rabbitt said the Maine attorney general’s office told her last week that if the proposal becomes law, the charter is in trouble. She said the state’s interpretation was that when the charter commission does a review of schools in the fall, the nine-school limit would trigger the need for a closure. “We were told that if we’re approved, that approval would be conditional,” she said. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office declined to comment on the implications of the bill or confirm that he office provided that interpretation. But Lana Ewing, executive director of the charter school commission, said Tuesday that the commission does not believe it will be an issue. “It’s our understanding that the proposed legislation will not impact their ability to open because it was approved under the current law in Maine, which is a cap of 10 charter schools,” Ewing said. “In the future, if the commission voted to close a charter public school, my understanding is that the commission would not be able to fill that spot and approve another school, but that would be after this proposed legislation became law.”

MOXIE APPROVED

MOXIE applied to become Maine’s 10th charter in February. The team behind MOXIE went through several interviews and reviews by the commission over the course of the spring. Rabbitt said she and the others behind the school were motivated by declining test scores in Maine schools and increased student mobility as a result of housing insecurity.

“If I’m a kid who comes to Portland as a secondary or primary migrant, I’m placed in Portland public schools, and then my family might get a job or might find housing 10 or 20 miles away, and while technically there are some stipulations that I could try to stay, in most cases schools aren’t prepared to serve me when I have to move. And so my education gets disrupted again and again,” Rabbitt said. “And charters can solve for this problem. The other thing we can do is do much better diagnosis and flexible instruction to help kids who might be behind come up to speed much more quickly.”

During the commission meeting Tuesday, executive director Lana Ewing described MOXIE’s application as strong, with satisfactory supports for vulnerable student populations, a flexible but structured learning plan and good operational details. She said that the launch is conditional on the school meeting a few conditions, such as reaching enrollment targets, achieving staff hiring goals and setting graduation criteria.

The commission approved the school in a 5-2 vote, which allows the school to enter into contract negotiations in hopes of a fall 2026 opening.

Rabbitt, meanwhile, is pushing for a clarification on the language in the proposed legislation to allow already-approved schools to be grandfathered in, and for the cap to be lowered to nine only once another charter closes. The language of the amendment has not yet been finalized.

She’s frustrated that her school seems to have been caught in political crossfire.

“What we’re seeing is a really political environment where Democrats oppose charters, Republicans have historically pushed for school choice, and in moment, because of the type of charter we have proposed and the kids we’re seeking to design for, it was the bringing together of totally different motivations, potentially, for the same purpose,” Rabbitt said. “Kids out there deserve this opportunity, and we’re so, so close.”

